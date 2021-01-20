MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segments by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The MEA cloud infrastructure services market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.07 billion till 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 28.7% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising investments and technological advances being made in cloud computing for data storage coupled with its feature of low storage and operational cost.

The PaaS segment held largest share across the global market owing to its features like reduced time for application development, easy deployment, high agility and scalability. The DRaaS segment is projected to register fastest growth with 31.9% CAGR owing to the rising awareness among large organizations and SMEs about its feature of providing security to various IT assets.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has positively impacted the MEA cloud infrastructure services market. The need for ensuring social distancing norms and contactless information exchange has triggered the adoption of cloud-based infrastructure and platforms. Also, the emergence of concepts like remote working and online education across countries like Qatar, KSA, and UAE has further boosted the demand for such services. Since, majority of the key players operating across this market like Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and AWS (Amazon Web Services) have set up their data centres in this region, the market is expected to register significant growth over the post-pandemic period.

The public cloud deployment segment held largest share and generated revenue of USD 1.65 Billion in 2017 owing to its rising usage across majority of the SMEs owing to their low-cost features. The hybrid cloud is anticipated to witness 30.9% CAGR in the upcoming years due to its usage as both public and private cloud, as per organizational needs.

KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) dominated the global market in 2017 due to the rising presence of several major players coupled with its fast development. On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates also held significant share of 27% owing to the presence of technologically advanced and developed cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Qatar is projected to show fastest growth with 32.8% CAGR during the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025.

Although many local players have also started entering the market, large enterprises are still relying on the prominent service providers on account of data security and reliability offered by them.

MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market: Key Players

Microsoft Corporation; AWS; IBM; Alibaba; Fujitsu; Oracle; and Google Inc.

