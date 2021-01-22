Delaware Prosperity Partnership Global Innovation Program Helps Companies Incorporate with Ease and Speed

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-Jan-22 — /EPR Network/ — Delaware is recognized worldwide as a great place to do business. Now, through the Global Delaware Innovation Program in partnership with CSC, Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) is providing hands-on support to international companies looking to incorporate in the First State.

Delaware is the legal home to approximately 1.4 million business entities from around the world, including two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies. As the most business-friendly state in the nation, Delaware boasts a large community of business professionals with the experience needed to help businesses establish themselves here in Delaware.

Key advantages to doing business in Delaware include:

Robust infrastructure for corporate governance and intellectual property.

Access to lending through major financial institutions with a Delaware presence.

Extended hours for services offered by the Delaware Division of Corporations to accommodate filing requests and expedite services for urgent and time-sensitive matters.

“Located in the center of the largest consumer market in the United States, Delaware offers an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to enter the U.S. market,” said Kurt Foreman, DPP president and CEO. “Our Global Delaware Innovation Program makes it easier for small to mid-size companies to incorporate with ease and speed through our partners at CSC, one of the world’s premier providers of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services.”

Headquartered in Delaware since 1899, CSC has adapted to serve companies of all sizes, in every phase of the business life cycle – from startups to 90% of Fortune 500 companies, law firms and financial institutions – streamlining the way they do business across the globe. CSC helps establish, grow and maintain small-to-medium sized businesses through its incorporate.com division, which provides a wide range of business services. Companies can form entities, acquire proper business licenses, file annual reports, assign CSC as a registered agent and access entity-management platforms online at incorporate.com.

“Building and operating a successful business is a rewarding experience that demands an unwavering focus on the details of compliance, risk mitigation and technology,” said Jennifer Kenton, CSC’s executive vice president and head of marketing and customer development. “Our teams are excited to help businesses start and evolve through the DPP Global Innovation Program.”

DPP’s Global Innovation Program helps connect businesses incorporating in Delaware with the agencies and personnel necessary to complete the process. It also acquaints businesses that are exploring their options with the advantages that incorporating in Delaware would offer them.

These include:

Modern and flexible business laws. Delaware is known as the preeminent authority on corporate law. The Delaware General Corporation Law is the most advanced and flexible business formation statute in the United States, and Delaware’s body of business law offers companies predictability and stability.

An internationally respected and responsive judiciary and legal community that acts with speed. Delaware’s Court of Chancery is recognized internationally as the preeminent forum for resolving business disputes. The Court of Chancery focuses on corporate law disputes and significant business cases, with most judges issuing opinions in 90 days or less.

Well-developed case law. Delaware case law is frequently cited by courts throughout the United States and internationally.

Innovative arbitration. The Delaware Rapid Arbitration Act allows most disputes to be expertly resolved within 120 days.

Low costs and privacy. Annual state franchise tax is limited to approximately $300, regardless of revenue, for entities that incorporate but do not do business in Delaware. Limited liability corporations (LLCs) in Delaware also benefit from privacy not provided in many other states, with only the entity name, registered agent and filing date published.

Further details about incorporating in Delaware and the assistance available through DPP’s Global Innovation Program are at incorporate.com/choosedelaware.

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting, and developing talent. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives, and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and help with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses, and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors. For more information, visit choosedelaware.com.

About CSC

CSC® is the business behind business.® As the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax and digital brand services to companies around the globe, CSC is the unwavering partner of 90% of Fortune 500® and more than 65% of Best Global Brands (Interbrand®) corporations, nearly 10,000 law firms and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The global company is capable of doing business wherever its clients are because it employs experts in every business it serves. For more information, visit cscglobal.com.

About incorporate.com

As the small business division of CSC®, incorporate.com supports the life cycle of entrepreneurship. In a few simple steps, entrepreneurs can start their business online as an LLC, corporation, S corporation, or nonprofit. To help companies stay on track and maintain compliance as they grow, incorporate.com offers a variety of products and corporate filing services, including registered agent service, business license services, annual reports, corporate kits, foreign qualifications, operating agreements and employer identification numbers. To learn more, visit incorporate.com.