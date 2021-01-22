Human Microbiome Market – Increasing Collaborations Among Major Leaders to Boost the Global Revenue

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market on the basis of product, application, disease, technology, and region

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the human microbiome research spending market on the basis of technology

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to four main regions (along with countries), namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in terms of key developments, product portfolios, and financials

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions; partnerships, agreements, & collaborations; product launches; and expansions in the human microbiome market

Major Growth Boosters:

Market growth is largely driven by the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapy. It has also become a validated target for drug development. The growing number of collaborations between market players is expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, a lack of expertise and detailed research on the human microbiome is restraining the growth of Human Microbiome Market.

Expected Surge in Revenue

The global human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,731 million in 2027 from USD 942 million in 2024, at CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.



Recent Developments:

In 2019, Seres collaborated with AstraZeneca to get a better understanding of the microbiome in augmenting the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy, including potential synergy with AstraZeneca compounds.

In 2018, Enterome entered into a co-development and co-promotion agreement with Takeda for its investigational drug candidate EB8018. This drug is used in patients with Crohn’s disease and has the potential to expand its use to other gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and liver diseases.

In 2016, 4D Pharma acquired the production assets of Instituto Biomar to expand its clinical and production capabilities of live biotherapeutics.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Europe to account for the largest share of the human microbiome market in 2022

On the basis of region, the global Human Microbiome Research Spending Market is segmented into four major geographies— North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome market in 2022. The large share of this regional segment is mainly due to the high research activity in this region.

Key questions addressed by the report:

Who are the major market players in the human microbiome market?

What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions for the market?

What are the major drivers and challenges in the market?

What are the major product segments in the market?

What are the major technologies used in the human microbiome research spending market?

Global Leaders:

The major players in the Human Microbiome Research Spending Market include Enterome Bioscience (France), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) (US), 4D Pharma (UK), and Seres Therapeutics (US). Various growth strategies have been adopted by these players, such as product launches, agreements, and acquisitions to increase their presence in the global human microbiome market.

Enterome Bioscience (France) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat microbiome-associated diseases with a focus on IBDs, Crohn’s, and cancer (glioblastoma, colon, pancreatic, lung, and breast) indications. In 2018, the company raised USD 38.5 million (EUR 32 million) in a Series D financing, which will be used for clinical trials of Enterome’s lead development programs, namely, Phase 2 study of the company’s oral FimH blocker EB8018 for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and Phase 1b study of EO2315, a novel immuno-oncology candidate, in patients with aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma multiforme).

Moreover, the company received a loan facility of USD 44.3 million (EUR 40 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the acceleration of its pipeline and technology development. Such financing will help the company to conduct research on its microbiome-based products.

Seres Therapeutics (US) is one of the emerging players operating in Human Microbiome Market. Its is engaged in developing a range of novel therapeutic products based on the human microbiome. The company’s microbiome therapeutics platform allows to significantly reduce the time typically required to advance therapeutics to the clinic, and ultimately, to the market. The company focuses on R&D to launch advanced products in the market. In 2017, the company invested 278% of its total revenue in R&D activities.

