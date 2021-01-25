Sodium Hypophosphite Market Key Drivers, Restraints & Challenges:

The sodium hypophosphite market is estimated to be valued at USD 664 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 890 million by 2025. Increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, aviation, electronics, and construction is expected to drive this market in the coming years.

Sodium hypophosphite is the sodium salt of hypophophorous acid and is often encountered as the monohydrate. It is an odorless white crystal, remains solid at room temperature, soluble in water, and easily absorbs moisture from the air. The global sodium hypophosphite market is expected to grow owning to its increased demand from various end use industries such as automotive, and aerospace & defense.

Key Drivers: Expansion of the electronics and automotive sectors in the Asia Pacific region

Rise in demand for water treatment in industrial applications Key Restraint & Challenge: Rise in the price of phosphorous rocks owning to scarcity in supply

Availability of alternatives in the market Grades of Sodium Hypophosphite : Sodium hypophosphite has been gaining widespread acceptance across various industrial applications owning to its multifunctional properties. It is renowned for its application as a reducing agent in electroless nickel plating which makes it an ideal product to be used in the automotive, electronics, and chemical industries. It holds high growth prospects in the Asia Pacific region owning to the expansion of the industrial sector. Electrical

Industrial

Top 10 players in sodium hypophosphite industry: The competitive landscape provides an overview of the relative market position of the key players operating in the sodium hypophosphite market, based on the strength of their project offerings and business strategies, analyzed based on a proprietary model. Key players in the market have majorly adopted strategies such as new product launches, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures, expansions, and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are: Arkema

Solvay

Nippon chemical Industrial Co Ltd

Stigma-Aldrich

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals group Co Ltd

Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co Ltd

Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co Ltd

Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co Ltd

Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co Ltd

Jiangsu Dan AI Chemical Co Ltd

