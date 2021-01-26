Silicon Review Nominates Brio Benefits to its “30 Fastest Growing Private Companies to Watch” List

NEW YORK CITY, USA, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Brio Benefits Consulting, Inc. is pleased to announce that Silicon Review, a global business media platform, has nominated this fast-growing, out-of-the-box-thinking employee benefits provider to its “30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies to Watch” list.

“This nomination,” says Jason Pastrano, Brio Benefits’ co-founder, “honors the hard work of our people and underscores Brio’s commitment to grow by being a company of people helping other people (clients) help their people (employees).”

“We are so very pleased,” adds Brio Co-founder Rich Kosinski, “that the judges at Silicon Review have recognized our company and our team’s commitment to give their best to our clients, the business community at large, and the global ecosystem. We look forward to inclusion in this stellar gathering of peers.”

______

Brio Benefits Consulting (www.BrioBenefits.com) works with employers to build employee engagement, productivity, retention, and recruitment by ensuring they deliver exactly the benefits their employees need and value – efficiently and cost-effectively.