CapitaLand ranked as one of the world’s most sustainable corporations for the ninth time

Singapore, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — CapitaLand has been ranked as one of the most sustainable corporations in the ‘Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World’ index by Corporate Knights Inc.[1] in 2021. This marks the Group’s ninth inclusion in the prestigious index which lists the top 1% of corporations in the world based on their sustainability performance. CapitaLand jumped five places to 58th position from the previous year. CapitaLand, which has a global presence in more than 220 cities and over 30 countries, is also one of the highest ranked real estate companies in the index.

The top 100 corporations in the index were determined following an analysis of over 8,000 global corporations against a set of 24 quantitative key performance indicators covering areas such as clean revenue, resource efficiency, employee management, financial management and supplier performance. New indicators such as clean investment and diversity among executives and board of directors have been included in this year’s analysis.

Ms Lynette Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer for CapitaLand Group said: “CapitaLand is honoured to be consistently recognised as a global sustainability leader on the ‘Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World’ index. With the launch of CapitaLand’s 2030 Sustainability Master Plan last October, we continue to elevate our environment, social and governance (ESG) efforts with ambitious targets over the next decade. One of our targets is to significantly reduce carbon emissions, and we are the first real estate company in Asia, excluding Japan, to have our carbon emissions reduction targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative for a well-below 2 degrees Celsius scenario[2].”