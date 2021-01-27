Former Senior Marketing VP of Under Armour Joins SquadLocker’s Board of Directors

https://www.squadlocker.com/squad-blog/squadlocker-board-of-directors-jim-mollica

WARWICK, R.I., 2021-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — SquadLocker, a leading provider of online tools and services for teams and organizations to manage custom apparel and equipment purchasing, announced that Jim Mollica, digital marketing expert and former Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Engagement and Digital at Under Armour, has joined its board of directors. A 25-year veteran in marketing, media and digital, Jim is Chief Marketing Officer at consumer electronics giant, Bose.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim to SquadLocker’s board of directors,” said Gary Goldberg, CEO of SquadLocker. “Jim’s experience in revenue-generating digital strategies, global media distribution, and negotiating key partnerships will undoubtedly guide SquadLocker as we continue to expand our market share with sports and school programs across the country.”

Known as a consumer insights driven storyteller for the digital age, Jim has worked for notable brands, including Ralph Lauren, Viacom/MTV Networks, The Walt Disney Company, and Nissan Motor Corporation, among others. At Under Armour, Jim’s team was responsible for strengthening the company’s relationship with consumers across digital brand experiences. He has been serving as an advisory board member for digital media company ICX Media, Inc. since 2016.

“This is an exciting time to be joining SquadLocker’s board of directors as the company comes off a year of growth,” said Jim Mollica. “I am looking forward to working with company management along with fellow board members to advance SquadLocker’s presence in schools and sports organizations nationwide.”

Jim joins Gary Goldberg and other SquadLocker board members: James Lombardi, private investor; Robert Higgins, Managing Partner at Causeway Media Partners; Michael Avon, General Partner at ABS Capital Partners; and George Overholser, Board Chair, Third Sector Capital Partners and Vice Chancellor, Northeastern University.

