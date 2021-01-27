Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Prominent Players & Business Strategies, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market is expected to reach USD 8.90 billion by 2025. The Nuclear Decommissioning is the procedure where plants are discharged from service along with the termination of their operating licenses approved by (NRC) Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Babcock International Group PLC

Studsvik AB.

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

AECOM Group

Bechtel Group Inc.

CH2M Hill Company Ltd.

Magnox Ltd.

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Orano Group

Growth Drivers:

The market is predicted to rise progressively in the coming years owing to the growing support from the government post nuclear accidents and global nuclear phase out. Increase in public safety issues due to the dangerous effects of nuclear accidents is set to fuel up the Nuclear Decommissioning Services market demand in the near future. Additionally, the rising sustainability issues are projected to influence the market growth positively.

Owing to different government initiatives and protocols the market is eyeing to promote Nuclear Decommissioning Services in the coming years. The ongoing research and developments is assisting various innovative decommissioning technologies to allow well-organized disassembling of nuclear facilities. Moreover, for enabling sustainable development, the government authorities are offering various incentives and support schemes. This will allow systematic disassembling of nuclear plants.

Reactor Type Outlook:

Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR)

The pressurized water reactor type is expected to grow considerably in future with the study of previous growth cycle. The rising PWR (Pressurized Water Reactor) demand due to easy-to-use nature and stability is also expected to fuel up the market significantly.

Strategy Outlook:

Immediate Dismantling

Deferred Dismantling

Entombment

Regional Outlook:

The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Industry is examined on the basis of three regions North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe is expected to hold maximum market share owing to the factors like strict regulations to phase out nuclear plants and government commitment. Additionally, majority nuclear plants from North America region are old and approaching the decommissioning phase, that will create large opportunities for Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market.

