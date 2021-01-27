Fertility Test Market – Global Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The major players operating in the Fertility Testing Process Market include SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), and Prestige Brands Holdings (US), among others.

Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players:

Analysis of the market developments between 2015 and 2018 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, and strategic acquisitions were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the fertility test market. Among these business strategies, product launches was the most widely adopted growth strategies by the players in the fertility test market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global Fertility Testing Process Market is projected to reach USD 583.1 million by 2023 from USD 411.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Major Growth Boosting Factors:

Growth in the fertility test market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries. On the other hand, the unproven accuracy of urine-based ovulation monitors in women suffering from PCOS and the lesser precision to confirm ovulation using ovulation prediction kits are the factors that are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast year.

Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland) held the leading position in the global fertility test market in 2017. The company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of fertility/ovulation tests for women. Clearblue is the flagship product of the company and has a very strong brand presence in countries such as the US, the UK, and Europe. Along with this, the company’s wide distribution network and innovative marketing strategies are the key factors contributing to its dominant share in the market. With the aim to maintain its dominant share in this highly competitive market, SPD focuses on product launches as its key growth strategy. For instance, in October 2017, the company added a new product, Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System, an innovative ovulation testing product that pairs the Clearblue Ovulation Test, with Bluetooth connectivity via an app. This is the only test system in the market that tracks two unique hormones and links through a smartphone.

Church & Dwight (US) held the second position in the global fertility test market, in 2017. The company has a strong geographic presence with subsidiaries across seven countries including the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil. Church & Dwight provides its fertility testing products to a large customer base through its wide distribution across 130 countries. The company is focusing its efforts to increase awareness about issues related to infertility and help women understand their reproductive health and fertile window to improve conception rate. Church & Dwight is expected to witness growth in the coming years due to its multiple initiatives to create awareness regarding fertility.

Geographical Growth Survey:

North America is expected to dominate the Fertility Testing Process Market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global fertility test market during the forecast period (2018-2023). The large share can be attributed to the growing use of fertility monitoring devices for contraception and rising awareness about the benefits of ovulation monitors through social media, marketing campaigns, and e-commerce sites. In addition, the emergence of advanced easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the fertility test market in North America.

