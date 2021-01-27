Best e-Commerce Platforms – Forthcoming Trends, Features & Recent Developments

Pune , India , 2021-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest Trends in Detailed:

Emerging innovations, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and changes in consumer behaviour, will impact the development of best E-Commerce Platformss.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be used to optimize the customer experience or build bots which can direct buyers through the buying phase. AI can also help detect malicious activities and cyber threats that can result in loss of sales and breaches of privacy.

Changing customer behaviour is pushing eCommerce firms and retailers to transition to different forms of shopping. For starters, millennial and Gen Z participants prefer to mix several methods of identifying, evaluating, selecting and buying goods. They may use online or offline channels (such as stores, events, or public advertisements) for each step of their decision process. best E-Commerce Platforms providers and their customers will have to find ways to engage and influence online and offline buyers alike.

Features of Best E-Commerce Platforms:

Best e-commerce platforms are developed to realize its objective with a variety of features and processes that simplify and assist the many key elements involved in online sales. Here are the features common to e-commerce software:

Automation – The checkout method, including correct price estimation, tariffs, delivery prices, and costs of processing, is automated to give consumers a clear understanding of how much they should pay for products they want to purchase..

Website builder – Best e-commerce platforms can help you create the app from the ground if you don’t have a website. It provides website builder models for the fast development of a professional-looking webpage and marketplace based on the tastes without the need to recruit business developers.

Recent Developments:

# In October 2019, Shopmatic which is the best e-commerce platforms acquired Combinesell to enhance automation and simplify the selling processes

# In September 2019, Shopify a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses acquired 6 River Systems to redefine fulfilment automation for e-commerce and retail operations.

# In March 2019, Shopmatic which is an e-commerce platform acquired Octopus Retail Management to help retailers synchronise inventory, on-board customers through mobile platform.

# In November 2018, Shopify acquired Tictall which is a global community to discover the world’s independent brands.

# In June 2018, Shopify acquired Return Magic which allows merchants to build loyalty while making shopping more convenient for consumers.

