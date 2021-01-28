MICROJIG’s MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamps win GOOD DESIGN® Award

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — MICROJIG, the leader in table saw accessories and safety, was founded on designing and creating innovative solutions craftspeople can use intuitively. The products have long been recognized in the shop as smart solutions.

Now, the company has been recognized on a worldwide stage for its innovative design. MICROJIG’s MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamps were named a 2019 GOOD DESIGN Award winner.

“We’ve created an entirely new category of track system for makers,” said Bruce Wang, CEO of MICROJIG. “You only had one other option in the woodworking work-holding category for tracks and it was expensive and time-consuming. To be recognized by GOOD DESIGN for our breakthrough design and engineering is a tremendous honor.”

The GOOD DESIGN Awards are the oldest and most prestigious program for design excellence in the world. Presented by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, the GOOD DESIGN Awards are now in their 70th year.

For the 2019 awards, the Museum received a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms. The jury selected more than 900 designs and graphics from more than 47 countries.

MICROJIG’s MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamps were recognized for design excellence in the tool category. The GOOD DESIGN Awards called out the fact that the product is the first clamp that allows the user to create their own track with just a standard dovetail router bit. The user can get pressure anywhere they need along the sliding dovetail track with the MATCHFIT system.

This is the latest in a series of recognitions for MICROJIG’s products. The MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamps are No. 1 best-selling hold-down clamps on Amazon. The clamps, along with MICROJIG’s original product, the GRR-RIPPER, were named best sellers at Woodcraft, and MICROJIG was named at top brand in the safety category at Rockler.

The company offers seven distinct product lines and is available in 20 countries, including through major retailers such as Home Depot, Menards and Walmart.

For more information about MICROJIG, visit www.microjig.com.

