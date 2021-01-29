Next Generation Signify CertaMatch High Bay & Troffer Systems Featured by Future Electronics

Pointe Claire, Quebec, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is putting the Signify’s CertaMatch High Bay and Troffer systems for LED projects.

Future Electronics is committed to providing customers with turn-key solutions that reduce the time and complexity of designing a new luminaire system, which sets the Signify CertaMatch system apart from the rest.

The CertaMatch troffer and high-bay systems pair the latest LED drivers with the modules needed to delivery the quality and reliability that is synonymous with the Signify name.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/new-featured-products/signify-north-america-advance-certamatch-solutions.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

