Blue Frog Roofing Introduces Commercial Roofing Maintenance Program

Berthoud, Colorado, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Blue Frog Roofing is pleased to announce they are introducing a new commercial roofing maintenance program. Properly maintaining a commercial roof ensures its integrity and protects the business structure from damage due to the elements.

The commercial roof maintenance program includes a variety of services to ensure their clients can trust in the integrity of their roofs and save money over the long term. Failure to properly maintain a commercial roof can lead to voiding the warranty, which means future repairs may not be covered. In addition, proper maintenance can add 50 percent to the lifetime of the roof, as well as save 60 percent on maintenance and repair costs in the future. All maintenance program clients receive preferred treatment when issues arise and the documentation required to track maintenance and repairs to prevent insurance denials when claims are made. Finally, clients can rest assured they won’t have to replace their roof before it’s designated life expectancy. In fact, 80 percent of all unmaintained commercial roofs require earlier replacement, costing businesses thousands of dollars in unplanned expenditures.

This maintenance program is available for a variety of roof types to ensure all businesses can increase the longevity of their flat commercial roofing. The program is the perfect solution for TPO, EPOM, modified bitumen, rolled, rubber and single-ply membrane roofs, giving businesses peace of mind their structure is fully protected and in good condition throughout the year. Blue Frog Roofing takes great pride in providing their customers with premium products and quality craftsmanship to build a high level of trust.

Anyone interested in learning about the commercial roofing maintenance program can find out more by visiting the Blue Frog Roofing website or by calling 1-970-699-5575.

About Blue Frog Roofing: Blue Frog Roofing is a full-service residential and commercial roofing company that provides installation, maintenance and repairs for all kinds of roofs. Their team is dedicated to using only the best quality materials and providing the reliable workmanship their customers deserve. They work hard to ensure every roof is in excellent condition and lasts for as long as possible.