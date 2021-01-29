Simplii Consulting announces partnership with Decision Analyst

DALLAS, TX, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Simplii Consulting is pleased to announce its partnership with Decision Analyst, a leading Arlington, TX-based market research firm, to deliver data-driven insights to home services industry partners for the benefit of American consumers.

“The consumer experience has never been more important across the home services landscape. Homeowners are spending significantly more time in their homes, and comfort expectations are higher than ever,” says Amanda Gibbins, Simplii Consulting’s COO & GM. According to the most recent Decision Analyst Covid 19 Consumer Trend Report, consumers are still committed to investing in their homes, despite challenges related to the pandemic and related shutdowns.

Tom Brittain, Simplii Consulting’s President of Home Services commented, “Decision Analyst was always Simplii’s first choice for a market data research partner. Their work on the American Home Comfort Study has been the HVAC industry standard for nearly two decades. Our partnership with Decision Analyst will make timely consumer purchase data more accessible to contractors as they serve customers. Simplii’s exclusive GroundGame workshops bring data to life, leading to actionable changes that improve the customer experience and drive additional revenue for HVAC providers. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to get started.”

Felicia Rogers, Decision Analyst’s VP of Consumer Insights, agreed, “Simplii Consulting’s team understands the challenges and opportunities home service providers face in the market. This partnership will aid contractors in providing a more data-driven approach to their selling activities to ensure their offerings are matching up with today’s customer expectations. We’re excited to see Decision Analyst’s market research capabilities used more broadly at the kitchen table with today’s consumers.”

About Simplii Consulting

Simplii Consulting, a subsidiary of Simplii Inc., was founded by CEO Peggy Wells in 2020. Simplii Consulting provides the home services industry with the insight and accountability needed to succeed in today’s changing environment. Simplii’s vision for home service providers and vendor partners is to improve the customer experience, drive productivity, and deliver results to the bottom line. Visit www.simpliiconsulting.com to learn more. Follow Simplii Consulting on LinkedIn at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/simpliiconsulting/

About Decision Analyst

Decision Analyst www.decisionanalyst.com is a global research and analytical consulting firm specializing in strategy research, new product development, advertising testing, and advanced modeling for marketing decision optimization. For more than 40 years, the firm has delivered competitive advantage to clients throughout the world in, various B2B sectors, home services, consumer packaged goods, high technology, retail, medical, automotive, and other industries.