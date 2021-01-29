Model 6252 ST Fiber Optic Switch Eliminates Downtime by Simultaneously Switching all 16-Channels from A to B with a Push of a Button!

Cranston RI, USA, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL), Cranston, RI, has just announced the new QuickSwitch® Model 6252 16-Channel Fiber Optic ST Duplex AB Switch. This Fiber Optic switcher uses break-before-make MEMS-based mirror/prism switch technology to.

All 16 channels are simultaneously switched from A or B position via front panel pushbutton control on the front of the unit. The switch ports are transparent to all data. The A, B, and Common ports are ST Duplex, Multimode, 62.5/125 micron and support a wavelength of 1310nm.

For more information contact Electro Standards Laboratories at 401-943-1164, eslab@electrostandards.com, www.ElectroStandards.com. All Electro Standards Fiber Optic Switches are available for export. Government Agencies contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) fiber switches.

