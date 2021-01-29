Glycolic Acid Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Glycolic Acid Market is anticipated to reach USD 415.0 million by 2024. Glycolic acid falls in the category of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA). Glycolic acid is colorless, odorless, hygroscopic crystalline solid. Additionally, the glycolic acid is water-soluble. Glycolic acid is found in pineapple, unripe grapes, sugarcane, sugar beets, and cantaloupe.

The factors that propel the growth of the Glycolic Acid Market include increasing demand from personal care and cosmetic industry, glycolic acid aids in reducing facial scars, marks, and age associated fine lines. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including growth of substitute products, and inhibitions with respect to hazardous nature of high absorption glycolic acid. Glycolic Acid industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Glycolic Acid industry may be explored by grade type, application, and geography. The key application that could be explored in the Glycolic Acid Market include Household, Personal Care, Industrial, and Others. The “Personal Care” segment led the Glycolic Acid industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to growing demand for glycolic acid based products for hair nourishment and scalp treatment. The market could be explored based on Grade type as Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, and Technical Grade.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Glycolic Acid industry comprise Phorbol Animal Health Corporation, Parchem, Griffin International, Kureha Corporation, The Chemours Company, SimcoQC, Vornia Biomaterials, CrossChem LP, Zhonglan Industry Co, and DuPont. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Glycolic Acid Market Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Glycolic Acid Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Glycolic Acid Application Outlook

Chapter 5. Glycolic Acid Regional Outlook

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

