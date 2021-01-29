Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market worth $13.01 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5%

According to latest research report “Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market by Type (Dental Implants, Bridge, Crown, Abutment, Dentures, Veneers, Inlay & Onlays), Material (Titanium, Zirconium, Metal, Ceramic, Porcelain Fused To Metal), Type of Facility – Global Forecast to 2023″, the overall market is expected to reach $13.01 billion by 2023 from an estimated $9.5 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidences of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and increasing disposable income in developing countries.

Titanium implants segment is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

The dental implants market, by material, is segmented into titanium implants, and zirconium implants. Titanium implants segment is expected grow at highest CAGR between 2016 and 2023. The advantages such as high strength and rigidity, more biocompatibility with the human body, better strain-bearing capacity, and cost-effectiveness attributed to its higher penetration of titanium implants in the market.

The value implants segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2023

Based on the price, the dental implants market is categorized into premium, value, and discounted implants. The value implants is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The value implants market is growing gradually and is outpacing the premium implants market. This is majorly attributed to the growing preference for value implants over premium implants (especially in emerging countries) and the increasing number of value implants manufacturers in various regions. In addition, the increasing dental tourism in emerging countries is further expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Abutments segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during 2016-2023

On the basis of type, the dental prosthetics market is segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns, dentures, abutments, veneers, inlays & onlays. The abutments segment will grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to ts higher adoption due to the increasing incidence of oral infectious diseases, caries, and periodontal disease; digitalization of workflows; increase in discretionary incomes; and the availability of a variety of options for dental restoration. Furthermore, digitalization increases the output by decreasing labor costs, thus lowering the overall cost of the final restoration.

Dental implants and prosthesis market for hospitals and clinics segment will continue to grow at significant CAGR till 2023

On the basis of type of facility, the dental implants and prosthetics market is broadly segmented into hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other facilities (universities and government research institutes). The market for hospitals and clinics is expected to grow at notisable CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, and rising number of group dental practices in developed countries are expected to support the growth of this market segment.

Europe will continue to dominate the dental implants and prosthesis market during forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental implants and prosthesis market in 2017, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. This region will continue to dominate the dental implants and prosthesis market till 2023. Implant dentistry originated in Europe; therefore, the penetration rate of dental implants is very high in this region. Some of the key factors driving the growth of this market are the growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, and rising number of dentists placing dental implants.

The dental implants and prosthesis market is fragmented market; and some of the major players competing in this market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Merz Dental GmbH (Germany), Bicon, LLC (US), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), and Southern Implant (South Africa).

