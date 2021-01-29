Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market worth $5.9 billion by 2027

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemaker), End User (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast to 2027″, The cardiac resynchronization therapy market is projected to reach 5.9 billion by 2027 from 4.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The growth of the cardiac resynchronization therapy market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of target disease and growth in the geriatric population. Rising investments and support, along with technological advancements, are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Browse 59 market data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 107 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market by Product Type (Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemaker), End User (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast to 2027“

View detailed Table of Content here – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cardiac-resynchronization-therapy-market-194506584.html

By product type, the cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) segment accounted for the largest share market in 2018

On the basis of product type, the cardiac resynchronization therapy market is segmented into cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps). The CRT-Ds segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This is majorly attributed to the increasing acceptance of CRT-Ds over pacemakers and the launch of technologically advanced devices. Furthermore, growth in this market segment is largely driven by the increasing incidence of target diseases.

In 2018, the hospitals & cardiac centers segment dominated the cardiac resynchronization therapy market

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & cardiac centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals & cardiac centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The increasing prevalence of CVD, rising number of surgical procedures performed, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the increasing number of critical care and intensive care units are some of the key factors driving the growth of the hospitals & cardiac centers segment.

North America to dominate the cardiac resynchronization therapy market during the forecast period

In 2018, North America dominated the cardiac resynchronization therapy market, followed by Europe. Increasing incidence of CVDs, increasing healthcare expenditure, and availability of technologically advanced devices are the factors propelling the growth of the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the global market during the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement scenario in Japan, rising geriatric population in China, rising incidence of CVDs, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing middle-class population, and rising disposable income levels in India are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Prominent players in the cardiac resynchronization therapy market are Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), BIOTRONIK (Germany), and Medico S.p.A. (Italy).

