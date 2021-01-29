Gene Panel Market is Projected to Gain Huge Revenue Growth by 2023

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global gene panel market is expected to reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.22 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 19.2%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing company initiatives, and growing adoption of gene panels owing to their benefits such as cost-efficiency and simplified the workflow.

The test kits segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

Based on product & service, the Gene Panel Market is segmented into test kits and testing services. In 2018, test kits are expected to account for the largest share of the gene panels market. The growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for gene panels in research as well as diagnostics to understand the genetic variability of chronic disorders.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101282859



Based on technique, the amplicon-based approach segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

Based on technique, the gene panels market is segmented into the amplicon-based approach and the hybridization-based approach. The amplicon-based approach segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the advantages associated with this approach, such as its rapidity, cost-efficiency, and low sample requirement.

The research and academic institutes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Gene Panel Market is segmented into research & academic institutes, hospital & diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The research and academic institutes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing government funding programs across the globe and the focus of market players on providing efficient gene panels.

North America is expected to dominate the gene panels market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the gene panels market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is primarily attributed to the growing research on cancer and inherited rare diseases and the increasing number of NGS-based & clinical applications in the region. Other growth factors include government support for genomics research and the presence of leading NGS providers in this region.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=101282859



The gene panel market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the gene panels market include Illumina, Inc. (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies (US), Eurofins Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ, Inc. (US), Novogene Corporation (China), Personalis (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) (US), GATC Biotech AG (GATC Biotech) (Germany), and ArcherDx (US). Players in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies, such as product launches & upgradations, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and acquisition to widen their product portfolios and expand their presence in the market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com