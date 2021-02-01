Cell Sorting Market: Key Growth Strategies Adopted by Leading Players Like Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Illinois, United States, 2021-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global cell sorting market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Players in Cell Sorting Market:

The major players in the global cell sorting market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Sony Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Japan), On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cytonome/ST, LLC (U.S.), and Union Biometrica, Inc. (U.S.).

Growth Strategies Adopted:

Analysis of the market developments between 2013 and 2016 reveals that new product launches and agreements & collaborations are the most widely adopted growth strategy by players in the global cell sorting market. Players adopted this strategy to strengthen their product portfolios, expand their geographic reach, and maintain a competitive position in the market.

Key players also adopted agreements and collaborations as their growth strategy to expand their product portfolios, extend their geographic presence, and gain access to novel technologies. For instance, in June 2016, Cytonome (U.S.) entered into an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) to co-develop and distribute a new line of flow cytometry cell sorting technology. This agreement combined Thermo Fisher’s extensive channel reach capabilities and Cytonome’s sorting technology expertise to develop innovative technologies and strengthen its geographic reach. Likewise, in February 2015, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) collaborated with Cellular Research, Inc. (U.S.) to jointly promote BD’s powerful BD FACS single-cell sorting instrumentation and software with Cellular Research’s Precise assays based on the Molecular Indexing technology.

Other strategies adopted by market players include acquisitions and geographic expansions to enter new markets and strengthen their positions. For instance, in August 2014, Beckman Coulter acquired Xitogen Technologies, Inc. (China). The acquisition of the Xitogen business includes fully staffed facilities in Suzhou and Dalian, which will function as research & development and manufacturing centers for Beckman Coulter. This acquisition helped the company expand and strengthen its presence in the Chinese market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

A number of factors such as technological advancements in cell sorters, growing adoption of cell sorter techniques in research activities, rising funding and investments for development of innovative cell sorting techniques, growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, and launch of specific reagents for specific applications are fueling the growth of the cell sorting technology market. On the other hand, lack of awareness and technical knowledge regarding the use of cell sorters and high cost of instruments are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the global cell sorting market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global cell sorting technology market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 247.4 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2016 to 2021.

Regional Growth Analysis:

This report covers the market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this regional segment can be attributed to growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and HIV/AIDS, increasing research initiatives, and expansions by key players in APAC countries.