Moringa Products Market Key Participants, Competitive Analysis and Forecast Report, 2025

The global Moringa Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global moringa products market is estimated to reach USD 10.9 billion, growing with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for healthy supplements, and growing health awareness among consumers. Moringa leaf powder is used in making food supplement products such as oil and tea.

Key Players:

Veg India Exports

Green India

Aayuritz

Mother Hubs

Organic India

Botanica Natural Products

Moringa Connect

MoSagri

Moringa Malawi

Genius Nature Herbs

Growth Drivers:

Moringa Products are gaining popularity among consumers owing to factors such as plant-based products and organic products. These plant-based products possess antidepressant, antifungal and antiviral properties that play a vital role in curing various diseases. Moreover, the plants can be easily raised in tropical parts at a very low cost. It is useful in treating malnutrition in children under 3 years. These factors are expected to provide prominent growth opportunities for the global moringa products market.

Product Outlook:

Leaf Powder

Tea

Oil

Seeds

In 2018, leaf powder holds the largest share of over 30.0% in the overall market. Leaf powder is used as medicine in treating a wide range of skin deformities. In addition, the leaf also helps in treating stomach disorders such as constipation, ulcerative colitis, and gastritis. Moreover, moringa has antibacterial and antibiotic properties that help in eliminating pathogens and also improves indigestion. Moringa powder lasts for a long duration, also is easy to transport making it as preferred product type.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Europe held the largest market share owing to a rise in demand for nutritional products. In North America, the U.S. holds the highest market share of over 75.0% in the overall market. Further, growing awareness on organic health products is expected to drive the market in the region. Health benefits such as low-calorie and weight loss are also expected to proliferate the growth of moringa products. Moringa product is enriched with antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins that are necessary for a healthy diet.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the presence of developing countries such as India, and China, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth over the forecast period. The Asian population prefers cosmetic products that are made from organic plants than other chemical elements. This factor has fostered the demand for moringa products across countries in the Asia Pacific. In 2017, China has imported the highest number of moringa plant from India.

