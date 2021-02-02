Blood/Sample Warmer Market Worth $225.6 Million – North America is estimated to command the largest share

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Blood/Sample Warmer Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The blood warmer devices market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

# Increasing Burden of Hypothermia Cases

# Increasing Number of Surgeries

# Growing Number of Trauma Cases

The objectives of this study are as follows:

# To define, describe, segment, and forecast the blood warmer devices market by sample type, end user, and region

# To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

# To identify the micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

# To analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151850783

Blood samples are estimated to account for the largest market share.

By sample type, classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global blood warmer devices market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.

Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market.

By end user, segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood warmer devices market in 2017. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151850783

Based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the blood warmer devices market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).

The key strategy followed by most companies in the sample warmer devices market are product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships. These strategies accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped during Forecast Period. Some of the leading players who adopted this strategy.

Smiths is one of the leading players in the market. The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling medical devices and consumables. It primarily pursues the strategy of product launches, in order to increase its share in the blood warmer devices market. The company launched the HOTLINE Liquid Warmer. This launch helped the company to increase its offerings in the sample warming systems market.