Squalene Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2024

– The global Squalene Market size is expected to value at USD 271.5 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing health consciousness among general population, and growing adoption for production of various drugs, food supplement, and cosmetics. Squalene is majorly found in shark liver oil and other vegetables sources.

Extraction of squalene from olive oil, rice bran oil, and wheat germ oil is common practice in various parts across the globe. Globally, the squalene market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the market.

Increasing consummation of the squalene is attributed to its health advantages and higher nutritional content. Regular consummation of the squalene offers advantages such as white blood-cell regeneration, immunity system stimulus, anti-carcinogen, and anti-oxidant properties, thus propelling market growth, in the recent years.

Growing adoption of the squalene as a scrubbing and conditioning compound in personal care and cosmetic merchandises such as ointments, liniments, lipsticks, bath soaps, suntan lotion, hair-care products, and foundations are expected to boost the market demand for squalene in the upcoming years.

Squalene is majorly immersed into the skin unlike other compound that leaves behind an oily residue. Squalene has ability to mix with other types of oils. These factors are predicted to fuel the growth of squalene industry over the forecast period. Increasing demand for squalene from personal care and cosmetic industry, particularly from Asia Pacific region is anticipated to stimulate the growth of squalene industry as well. Massive demand for cosmetic products from developing economies across the globe owing to the increasing preference towards natural & organic ingredients are predicted to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry players over the forecast period.

The key players in the squalene industry are Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc., Arista Industries, Inc., Nucelis LLC, EmpresaFigueirense De PescaLda, Maruha Nichiro Co., Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt., Ltd., Sophim S.A., Gracefruit Ltd., VESTAN S.A., SeaDragon Marine Oils Ltd., and Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd.

The squalene industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in chemical manufacturing sector, changing lifestyle, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the squalene market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing health consciousness among general population, growing demand for dietary supplements, strong economic growth, rising disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

