Viral Clearance Market Worth $724.5 millio – Increasing Number of Drug Launches

According to the new market research report “Viral Clearance Market by Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood, Vaccines), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs), Method (Viral Removal (Chromatography, Nanofiltration), Viral Inactivation (Low pH)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 724.5 million, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

# Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

# Increasing Number of Drug Launches

# Favorable R&D Investment Scenario

# Possibility of Cell Culture Contamination

# Advancements in Nanofiltration Technology

# High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

Growth Opportunities:

# Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

# Emerging Markets

Viral Clearance Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of application, is segmented into four categories recombinant proteins, blood and blood products, vaccines, and other applications. In 2018, the recombinant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the viral clearance market owing to the high potential of recombinant proteins to treat various diseases, fewer side effects, and shorter development time as compared to small molecules. Furthermore, the regulatory requirement to demonstrate the capacity of the purification process to effectively clear infectious viruses during the manufacturing of recombinant proteins is also expected to support the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

By end user, is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2018, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, growth in the number of research activities in life sciences, increasing R&D investments in drug development, and increasing number of drug launches.

The key players in the global viral clearance market are Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), and Texcell Inc. (France), Kedrion (Italy), Vironova Biosafety (Sweden), Clean Cells (France), BSL BIOSERVICE Scientific Laboratories Munich GmbH (Germany), and ViruSure GmbH (Austria).

Merck KGaA (Germany) is one of the leading players in the viral clearance market. The company’s Process Solutions business unit offers over 15,000 products and services including single-use manufacturing, filtration, chromatography, purification, virus reduction, drug delivery compounds, and engineering and validation services. R&D is a key area of focus for Merck-it invested USD 272.3 million in R&D activities in 2017. The company strives to expand its product portfolio, build a better network for increasing its customer base, and enter new markets. The company mainly focuses on achieving organic growth to expand its geographic presence in international markets.