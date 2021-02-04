Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Worth $10.4 billion – Growing Importance of Denials Management

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-04 — /EPR Network/ — According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Major Revenue Cycle Management Market Dynamics:

# Growing importance of denials management;

To reduce costs and maximize profits, insurance companies are increasingly denying claims as well as coverage to patients being treated for chronic or persistent illnesses. This is putting an extra burden on healthcare providers to manage operating costs, and in turn is supporting the adoption of back-end revenue cycle management solutions (with a growing number of healthcare providers focusing on properly analyzing denied claims and appealing them).

Many healthcare providers across the globe still use manual and paper-oriented approaches to manage denials. This results in errors, delayed follow-ups, and miscommunication between healthcare providers and insurance companies. The use of back-end revenue cycle management solutions over manual and paper-oriented approaches can not only help healthcare providers overcome these issues but also help them save significant costs. As a result, the demand for back-end revenue cycle management solutions is expected to increase among end users during the forecast period.

Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

– The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

– The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes

– All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Back-end RCM Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of delivery mode, segmented into on-premise and cloud-based systems. The cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the back-end revenue cycle management market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the comparatively lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred in this model, alongside its scalability, flexibility, and affordability.

By product & service, segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the back-end revenue cycle management market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurring nature of services such as training and development, installation, software upgrades, consulting, and maintenance. However, due to the need for periodic software upgrades, the software segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the back-end revenue cycle management market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2018 owing to factors such as growing HCIT investments in the region and the presence of regulatory mandates. North America is followed by Europe and Asia. The market in Asia is relatively nascent; however, it is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Optum, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GeBBs Healthcare Solutions (US), The SSI Group (US), GE Healthcare (US), nThrive (US), DST Systems (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), and Quest Diagnostics (US) are the key players in the back-end revenue cycle management market.