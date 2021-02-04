Structural Core Materials Market Worldwide Trends, Top Manufacturers & In-depth Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Structural Core Materials Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Structural Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2025 The structural core materials are combined into composite materials, which are used extensively in construction, civil infrastructure, aircraft, automotive, corrosion-resistant equipment industries and military.

Key Players:

DIAB International AB

Evonik Industries

Gurit Holding AG

Schweiter Technologies

Hexcel Corporation

Armacell International

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

The Gill Corporation

Euro-Composites

SABIC

CoreLite Composites

ACP Composites

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/structural-core-material-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The composite material is manufactured by mixing two or more materials that possess unique properties. These composites are categorized into two: sandwich panels and laminates. A Laminate Panel is kind of factory-made timber made from wood veneer or thin sheets of substrates which is comparable to the extensively used plywood. The structural core materials market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period due to the growth in demand of structural core materials in the wind energy sector.

Product Outlook:

Foam

Balsa

Honeycomb

End Use Outlook:

Aerospace

Automotive

Wind energy

Marine

Construction

A perfect structural core material include qualities like stiffness, light in weight, thermal transfer or insulation, strength, and dampening of vibration or noise. The type of structural core material is determined according to the application nature. It is then integrated into the structural composite. Structural core materials are used in the manufacturing of air bags in automobiles, safety gears like bulletproof jackets, the electronic circuit boards, communication antenna, rocket components, aircraft and missiles. Different industries are lately becoming aware of the structural core materials and are accepting them over solid laminates. The growing composite uses in the aerospace sector along with the increasing popularity of PET foams across various end users are predicted to boost structural core materials market growth in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

North America employs a wide number of structural core materials in the aerospace businesses. Some leading economies in Asia Pacific manufacture automobiles and the spare parts. Hence, this market is expected to grow with a consistent speed in the coming years. Also the well-established marine industry in China is forecasted to dominate the market largely from Asia Pacific. Europe is also predicted to contribute to the growth of structural core material industry due to the extensive demand from the end user sectors like aerospace, automotive, and defense equipment. Middle East and Africa hold large presence of the electronics and automotive industries which is estimated to boost the structural core materials industry

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark