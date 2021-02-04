Medical Holography Market is projected to reach 953.9 Million USD by 2021

The report “Medical Holography Market by Product (Holographic Display, Microscope, Print, Software), Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research), End User (Medical Schools, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2021″, The Global Medical Holography Market Is Projected to Reach USD 953.9 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 33.7% from 2016 to 2021. The growth in this market can be mainly attributed to the growing clinical applications of holography in the healthcare sector, rising adoption of holography products in biomedical research and medical education, and emergence of holography as a promising technology in representing complex 3D structures

In this report, the global medical holography market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into holographic displays, holography microscopes, holographic prints, holography software and holoscopes. On the basis of application, the medical holography market is segmented into three segments namely medical imaging, medical education, and biomedical research. While on the basis of end user, the medical holography market is segmented into research laboratories, academic medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and hospitals and clinics.

In 2015, the holographic displays product segment accounted for the largest share of the medical holography market. This market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of holographic displays in diagnostic imaging and for medical teaching and training as these displays provide high-quality real-time 3D images which attracts the user effectively

In 2015, North America represented the largest regional market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. North America represents the fastest-growing region for the medical holography market, primarily due to increasing research initiatives in holography technology, adoption of holographic products by research laboratories and academic centers, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the U.S.

Major players in the global medical holography market are EchoPixel, Inc. (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Australia), Ovizio Imaging systems (Belgium), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), zSpace, Inc. (U.S.), Lyncee Tec (Switzerland), Eon Reality (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), and NanoLive SA (Switzerland).

