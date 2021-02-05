Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market is at The Forefront of Technological Advances

Illinois, United States, 2021-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing preference for minimally invasive harvesting owing to advantages it offers over conventional methods, and rising geriatric population. However, the availability of alternative treatment methods for CADs and poor reimbursement scenario for EVH may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The endoscopic vessel harvesting market is projected to reach USD 504.8 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 420.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 69 tables and 31 figures spread through 113 pages and in-depth TOC on “Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market”

By product, the EVH systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017



On the basis of product, the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market is segmented into EVH systems, endoscopes, and accessories. In 2017, the EVH systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures for vessel harvesting and disposable nature of these products.

By usability, the disposable segment held the largest market share in 2017



Based on usability, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable products. The disposable segment commanded the largest share of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising preference for disposable devices over reusable owing to the advantages offered.

By vessel type, the saphenous vein segment held the largest market share in 2017



Based on vessel type, the market is segmented into saphenous vein and radial artery. The saphenous vein segment commanded the largest share of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the significant advantages offered by the saphenous vein in terms of wound complications, reduced pain, and aesthetics.

By application, the coronary artery disease segment held the largest market share in 2017



Based on application, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. The coronary artery disease segment commanded the largest share of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population.

North America dominated the market in 2017



In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Industry, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). Factors such as high burden of cardiac diseases in the US and Canada, the launch of the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) and Episode-based Payment Models (EPMs) in the US, and growing preference for minimally invasive harvesting procedures in Canada are contributing to the large share of North America.

The Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Industry in Europe is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising number of CABG procedures and growth in the geriatric population in the region.

The key players in the global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Industry are Getinge (Sweden), Terumo (Japan), LivaNova (UK), Saphena Medical (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cardio Medical (Germany), and Medical Instruments Spa (Italy)