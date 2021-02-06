Softpulse Infotech Helping Shopify Merchants Scaleup their Stores with their Shopify App

Gujarat, India, 2021-Feb-06 — /EPR Network/ — Shopify has emerged as the most user-friendly eCommerce website creation platform out there. It is powering one million+ eCommerce websites around the globe. Shopify’s user-friendly features have made it one of the highly used merchant friendly eCommerce CMS out there.

They are emerging as the number one eCommerce creation platform. After their recent tie-up with Walmart, the Shopify merchants will get empowered. By the end of this year, 1200 US Shopify sellers will be able to sell their products on Walmart’s third part marketplace. Shopify cares about its merchants.

Even their functionality of Shopify apps & theme store helps merchants a lot. Shopify’s large network of Shopify experts (developers with expertise with Shopify) lists their apps & themes specially designed to implement several store functionalities related to marketing, extra features, etc helps sellers a lot.

About Softpulse Infotech

Here we discuss such Shopify Experts named Sofpulse Infotech. They are the web design & development agency with the head office situated in India and branch offices in Canada & Germany. The agency has created 800+ unique websites to date. They are serving this business niche for the past 8+ years. The company also has contributed a lot to the Shopify app development front.

The company has a wide portfolio of Shopify apps. Their apps also trend in top Shopify apps charts too. They have tried to cover all different aspects of eCommerce. From the website marketing, running different campaigns, adding several new functionalities on the website, etc is covered in their apps portfolio. They have tried to include all the different aspects of the website.

The apps portfolio of Softpulse Infotech

Their app named WhatsApp Chat + Cart Recovery delivers the functionality of adding the WhatsApp chat button on the website. Several times, the app also comes in Shopify’s top trending apps chart. WhatsApp is used by 2billion users around the globe. The app provides sellers a chance to tap-in the largest user base of the number one chat platform.

Their app named Notifier ‑ Smart Web Push helps sellers create the most engaging web push notifications for their stores. The app has all the functionality needed to create an awesome web push notification. The app also creates user’s interests, likings, and behaviour-based segmentation for the targetted web push notifications campaigns.

Softpulse Infotech has also created an app for creating Progressive Web Apps(PWA). PWAs are the future of mobile apps. They deliver native mobile apps like performance and functionality to the end-user. They have multiple perks over the native app. If the merchants can’t afford the mobile app development, having a PWA will fill the purpose. And the best part about their app is, it is free to use. The website owners can get all the functionality of PWA apps for free.

Their app named Ultimate Scarcity Pro will help merchants create all the urgency based sales campaigns to generate more sales & conversions. With the features such as Countdown Timer, Stock bar & timer, Social Proof, Cart reservation bar, Discount or Stock running out the bar for cart item, etc, the perfect campaign for driving more sales can be created.

And the apps such as Indian logistics services, Imageagram ‑ An Instagram Shop, COD Order Confirmation, and Wishlist + Share + Reminder several store functionality can be enabled. They even have a dedicated app for SEO too. The app named “SEO ‑ All in One & Auto SEO” helps a lot with the SEO efforts of your website.

And these were just a few of their leading apps, they have an app portfolio of 15+ awesome Shopify apps. And even due to the current pandemic of Covid 19, they have extended the free trial period on several apps. And there are even discounts on various apps too.

The agencies like Softpulse Infotech are helping merchants a lot to scale up their businesses. The extra features introduced by these apps helps merchants in delivering the awesome experience of Shopping to the end-users.