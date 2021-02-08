Foot and Ankle Devices Market Worth $5.3 billion by 2025 – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The Growth of Foot and Ankle Devices Market is mainly driven by the growing number of hospitals across major markets, increasing awareness about complication related to foot and ankle related to osteoarthritis and diabetes coupled with the increasing adoption of bracing and support devices devices. Moreover, rising R&D investments by the key players operating in the market to develop advanced foot and ankle devices coupled with growing funding & grants for commercialization and development of foot and ankle devices are other important factors to drive the market growth in the near future.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Foot and Ankle Devices Market is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

In September 2020, Stryker Corporation (US) launched the AxSOS 3 Ankle Fusion System, which is an ankle fusion titanium plate system used for the fusion of the tibio-talar joint.

In March 2020, DePuy Synthes (US) launched the FIBULINK Syndesmosis Repair System in the US for the treatment of traumatic injuries to the syndesmosis.

In June 2020, DePuy Synthes renewed its agreement with AO Foundation (Switzerland) to continue with the advancement of surgical education.

The foot and ankle devices market is segmented into orthopedic implants and devices, bracing and support devices, and prostheses. Orthopedic implants and devices products include joint implants, fixation devices, and soft tissue orthopedic devices. The orthopedic implants and devices segment dominated the market in 2019. Rising incidences of diabetes, new product launches, coupled with the rising adoption of branded orthopedic devices and implants because of better quality and lower risk associated with surgical site infection in emerging countries, is expected to drive the segment growth.

The foot and ankle devices market is segmented into trauma & hair line fractures, rheumatoid arthritis & osteoarthritis, diabetic foot diseases, ligament injuries, neurological disorders, hammertoe and others. The trauma and hair line fracture segment accounted for a larger share of in the market in 2019. The increasing prevalence of sport injuries and road accidents, growing number of foot and ankle reconstruction procedures related to fractures, rapid growth in the aging population across the globe, and the development of advanced foot and ankle products are factors expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

Geographical Scenario: North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the foot and ankle devices market in 2019. Increasing number of clinical trials validating foot and ankle devices and a growing number of approvals forfoot and ankle devices are the major factors driving market growth in North America. Customers in North America are moving towards ambulator surgical centers, which is increasing de,mand for foot and ankle devices. This trend will have a positive impact on the Foot and Ankle Implants Market.

Global Leaders: DePuy Synthes Companies (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Arthrex Inc (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), DJO Finance, LLC (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Össur HF (Iceland), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Acumed LLC (US), Extremity Medical (US), aap Implantate AG (Germany), Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Ortho Solutions UK Ltd. (UK), Vilex in Tennessee, Inc. (US), Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions (US), Fillauer LLC (US), and Groupe FH Ortho (France),among others are some of the major players operating in the global foot and ankle devices market.