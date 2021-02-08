Brushless DC Motor Market to Witness Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2025

According to the new market research report “Brushless DC Motor Market by Type (Inner Rotor and Outer Rotor), End-users (Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Medical Devices,and Others), Speed (<500 RPM, 501–2,000 RPM, 2,001–10,000, and >10,000 RPM), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global brushless DC Motor market size is projected to reach a size of USD 15.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5%, from an estimated USD 9.6 billion in 2020. Increasing industrial applications of these motors and surging adoption of brushless DC motors in HVAC, automotive, and consumer electronics applications are expected to be the key factors driving the brushless DC Motor market.

The brushless DC motors are widely used in HVAC systems to achieve high efficiency in airflow systems and maximize their life and power. The demand for HVAC systems is increasing in APAC, especially in China and India owing to the continuous growth in its industrial and commercial sectors. According to a report by Timetric Construction Intelligence Center (CIC), a market intelligence company, an amount of ~USD 1.08 trillion is expected to be invested in the global construction sector, especially for the development of industrial buildings during the next 4 to 5 years. India alone has projects worth USD 411.0 billion, followed by China with USD 200.0 billion planned investments, and Indonesia with USD 124.0 billion investments, by 2020 in their construction sectors.

The global automotive industry is transitioning toward electric mobility with significant changes in electric vehicle technology. Advancements in battery technologies for lowering costs of batteries and improving their charging speed, as well as increasing government support in the form of tax redemptions and incentives to promote eco-friendly electrical vehicles that use brushless DC motors, are acting as opportunities for the growth of the brushless DC motor market. According to IEA, China is expected to account for a share of 50% of the global passenger electrical vehicles by 2025. Moreover, the proactive measures taken in Europe for the decarbonization of society are also leading to the increased adoption of electrical vehicles that use brushless DC motors.

Brushless DC motors are 80 to 90% more efficient than conventional brushed motors. As electrical vehicles are battery-powered and require energy-efficient motors to ensure less energy consumption, it is expected to act as an opportunity for the growth of the brushless DC motor market.

The inner rotor segment is expected to hold the largest share of the brushless DC Motor market

The inner rotor brushless DC motors are used in manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics industries for robotics, CNC machine, automatic door opener, and metal cutting and forming machine applications. These applications require motors that can carry out the fast acceleration and deceleration of speed, offer high starting torque, have reversible action capability, and are compact. According to the IEA, EV Outlook 2020, the global sales of electric cars reached 2 million in 2019 that was 40% higher than the car sales of 2018. This indicates the trend of increased demand for electric vehicles and their accelerated manufacturing in coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest brushless DC Motor market.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Brushless DC Motor Market during the forecast period as the region is hub for manufacturing electronics components and devices corresponding to various industries. In addition, the region has also been witnessing high investments for manufacturing electric vehicle components, majorly batteries systems. The figure below shows the projected market sizes of various regions with respective CAGRs for 2025.

AMETEK (US), Allied Motion (US), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Johnson Electric (China), and MinebeaMitsumi (Japan) are the leading players in the Brushless DC Motor Market. Maxon Motor (Switzerland), Regal Beloit Corporation (US), Oriental Motor (Japan), Portescap (US), and ElectroCraft(US) are other players operating in the market are the leading players in the global Brushless DC Motor Market.

