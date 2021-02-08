Tactical Communication Market – Global Opportunity Analysis, Regional Data View and Industry Forecast Growth to 2026

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —

This Fact.MR Report examines global tactical communication market for the forecast period 2017–2026. The prime purpose of the report is to find opportunities and trends in the market and provide insights pertaining to segments of the global tactical communication market.

To understand the opportunities and trends in this market, the report is categorically divided into four sections namely on the basis of product type, platform, application, technology and region. The report analyzes global tactical communication in terms of value (US$) and volume (units).

Tactical communication is defense communication which is used to convey any message from one person/place to another person/place during battles across the globe. In this communication, the message can be in various types including video, audio, written or auditory.

Global tactical communication market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. High technological advancement in tactical communication devices such as German Enigma machine across the globe is one the major factor which drive the tactical communication market over the forecast period. Moreover, significantly growing defense spending along with high mergers & acquisition among major players across various countries such as USA, Germany, India, China etc. leads the global tactical market towards high growth over the forecast period. Rapidly growing cyber security issues for digital communication devices is the major restraining factor which hinders the global tactical communication market to grow with a rapid rate.

Report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, and key trends. The section that follows includes analysis of global tactical communication market by product type, platform, application, technology and region. The four sections evaluate the global tactical communication market on the basis of various factors covering present scenario and future prospectus. The report also provides region-wise data of local and international companies, new install base of tactical communication systems.

The global tactical communication market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into the following:

Manpack radio

Handheld radio

Vehicular inter-communication radio,

High capacity data radio

Multiband radio

Networking radio

SATCOM

VHF/UHF radio

Video Processors

Other product type

Manpack & handheld radio product type capture high market share, owing to its growing demand for transmitting high speed voice & full motion videos.

On the basis of platform type, the market is segmented as follows:

Underwater

Airborne

Land

Ship borne

Among platform type, underwater is estimated to see high growth rate during forecast period, owing to high demand of tactical communication devices because of network issues.

On the basis of application type, the market is segmented as follows:

Integrated strategic resources

Communication

Combat

Command & control

Other Application

Among these application type, command & control is predicted to see the high growth rate during the forecast year due to increasing demand for the command application among various defense forces.

On the basis of technology type, the market is segmented as follows:

Time division multiplexing

Next generation network

Next generation network is estimate to witness a significant growth due to bringing new innovation in tactical communication devices by various major market players over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Global Tactical Communication Market: Key Market Players

Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Ultra Electronics, Iridium Communications Inc., Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, L-3 Communications Holdings, Ultra Electronics, BAE Systems PLC and other market players.

