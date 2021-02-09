STUDDS Inaugurates Exclusive Brand Outlet in Karol Bagh, Aims to Extend EBO Footprint to 20 in FY’21

Faridabad, India, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — STUDDS Accessories Pvt. Ltd – the world’s leading helmet manufacturer by volume has launched a flagship exclusive brand outlet (EBO) in the heart of Delhi’s automotive hub Karol Bagh. This has taken the company’s retail footprint to 7 EBOs across the country including six operational EBOs in Rohtak, Kochi, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Mumbai and Thane besides an extensive pan-Indian dealership network. The launch is in line with the company’s goal to expand the total number of brand outlets to 20 EBOs across India in the Financial Year 2021.

The new brand outlet – Biker’s Galaxy is located on Faiz Road in Karol Bagh, within walking distance of the Jhandewalan Metro Station, and will be the one-stop destination for exclusive helmets and riding gear by STUDDS and SMK Helmets. Spread across a carpet area of 700 square feet, the new brand outlet will offer a vast selection of full-face helmets, open face helmets, modular helmets (flip up and flip off helmets), among other motorcycle riding safety gear such as riding goggles, rain suits, gloves and luggage boxes.

The company has been at the forefront of safety innovations including features such as anti-fogging Pinlock® visors, quick release strapping mechanism, removable hypoallergenic inner lining, and inbuilt Bluetooth modules, among other things in its SMK range of helmets. Leveraging a proud legacy of four decades of keeping riders safe, the company manufactures its STUDDS line of helmets at its Faridabad-based manufacturing units and the SMK helmets are designed in Italy. It is worth noting that the new exclusive brand outlet will offer products from both brands under one roof with a premium in-store experience for buyers.

Present during the inauguration, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said, “Entering the capital has been on the cards for a very long time, and we are confident to offer a variety of innovative products in our portfolio with the exclusive new store in Delhi. The city itself is one of the main financial hubs, making it an aspirational point of location. With an objective to transform the riding experience, we are thrilled to strengthen our network with the first launch of 2021.”

About STUDDS Accessories Pvt Ltd.

STUDDS Accessories Limited, established in 1983 is the leading helmet and motorcycle accessories manufacturer and exporter in the world. Headquartered in Faridabad, India the company has four manufacturing plants with state-of-art facilities with an annual production capacity of 14 million helmets. STUDDS offer different types of helmets such as full-face helmets, open face helmets & modular helmets, and riding accessories that cater to commuters and specialty riders alike. The company also offers sporting helmets. For more information, please visit: https://www.studds.com/brand-outlet/delhi