PLASTFORM Announces Top Kitchen Countertop Surfaces

Brampton, ON, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — PLASTFORM countertops and kitchens have announced a list of the topmost trending kitchen countertops materials and surfaces of the year as per their stats and orders. The top positions were reserved for the high-quality marbles and granites. Interior designs and trends have yet created another buzz in the industry with the off the hook kitchen models. But, some things never change just like the use of natural stone for kitchen countertops. Although the natural stone usage is constant, the quality and variety of textures is the game-changing factor. PLASTFORM has come up with a list of trending materials that have been the talk of the city for countertops during this year.

The top spots of countertops surfaces were reserved for the all-time favorite marbles and granites. However, limestone, quartz, and Onix also made to the list of the most popular materials. The solid colors available in the quartz gives a perfect balance to the kitchen while maintaining the natural vibe of the space.

Another interesting factor was the choice to either go for the matte or glossy texture of the countertop materials. People have loved both glazed as well as unglazed materials equally with different quality of the natural stone countertops. But the majority of people still prefer the glossy look of their kitchen over the matte surface finish.

PLASTFORM also stated that people are also turning towards the new concept of mixing materials and designs of platforms to create a unique and personalized countertop for their kitchen. This has led to a mix of different materials, colors, shades, and qualities of natural stones and brought them together.

Apart from kitchen custom countertops, the company also deals with kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities. Therefore, you will be able to find handles, sinks, faucets, and other accessories along with countertops, cabinetry, and door styles that suit your taste. You can contact PLASTFORM if you are in any need of a kitchen countertop or related accessories in Brampton or nearby areas.

About the company –

PLASTFORM is a family-owned company with more than a decade of experience in the field of countertops. With immense experience and expertise, this company is one of the leading names in the sector of natural stones and custom countertops. It not only specializes in designing quality products but also installing them in your living space for the maximum convenience of its customers.

Contact:

Brinda

Plastform

7956 Torbram road,

Brampton, Ontario

905 455 0378

plastform@msn.com

https://www.plastform.ca