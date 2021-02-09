Anti-Mold Unit Launches Same Day Inspection Drive

El Segundo, CA, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Property owners, landlords and renters who encounter potential mold issues are being urged to contact the Golden State Mold inspection team.

With more than a decade’s experience, Golden State Mold Inspectors (GSM) are now launching a special same-day inspections campaign to help concerned homeowners get to the bottom of mold contamination fast.

Serving the Greater Los Angeles Area, including Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County and Ventura County, GSM’s teams offer a holistic approach to inspections.

This includes identifying the type of mold and its toxins, determine the source of the growth and scope of work for proper remediation. They will also report areas that could be susceptible to future mold contamination and offer recommendations on fixing and preventing mold from growing.

GSM helps serve a range of clients, including home buyers, homeowners, renters, landlords, and insurers. “Mold contamination has become a major concern, so we work closely with clients to answer any questions they have and provide remediation requirements to ensure they remain safe,” a company spokesman said.

They advise calling in an inspection team, especially if you notice an odor that you can’t identify or see an area that appears to have mold growth. Most inspection requests are made after discovering water intrusion, whether it’s a plumbing leak or a roof leak.

If you are buying a home, a mold inspection should be a significant element of your due diligence. Landlords should also obtain an inspection either at the request of their tenants or at the first mention of potential mold.

By taking pro-active measures will help prevent you from paying out potentially thousands of dollars in the long run to rectify contamination issues. And it is always recommended to use an inspection company that doesn’t have any interest in the amount of remediation work necessary.

With every GSM inspection, they provide a detailed report with pictures, findings, and work scope. The scope of work is the remediation instructions. These are the steps that a remediation contractor will need to follow to ensure the mold growth is appropriately and safely removed, and what work is required to ensure mold does not return.

For more information about their services or to book a mold inspection report, contact: 310-525-0619 or email: promotion@goldenstatemoldinspections.com. You can view their full service portfolio: http://goldenstatemoldinspections.com/.