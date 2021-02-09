Optocouplers Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Optocouplers Market: Introduction

An optocoupler is an electronic device used for the transmission of electric signals using light between two circuits. Optocouplers are passive optical components used to split or combine transmission data from optical fibers. The main purpose of optocouplers is to prevent the damaging of components on one side of the circuit caused by distorting transmission of high voltages or frequently changing voltages on the other side of the circuit. Optocouplers consist of a light sensitive receiver that is a single photo diode, photo-resistor, photo-SCR, photo-transistor, or a photo-TRIAC and a light emitter, the LED. The optocouplers, thus, contain a light source, such as an LED, which converts electrical signals into light. This light then travels through a closed optical channel and a photo sensor, which detects the incoming light and generates electric energy directly or modulates the electric current flowing from an external power supply. Optocouplers are basically used for AC and DC power control, signal isolation, PC communication, power supply regulation and microprocessor input/output switching. There are three major type of Optocouplers including Phototransistor Optocouplers, High Performance Optocouplers, and Phototriac Optocouplers

Global Optocouplers Market: Drivers and Challenges

The optocouplers form an integral part of the automation process and growth in automation in the manufacturing sector is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the optocouplers market during the forecast period. Moreover, in emerging countries, growth is being seen in industrial and automotive sectors, which is one more factor expected to drive the growth of the optocouplers market. Optocouplers are used in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and the rise in demand of such vehicles is another factor fueling the growth of the optocouplers market. The optocouplers are also used in motor derives and renewable energy systems as well as renewable energy sources, such as wind turbine inverters and solar inverters. Growing demand for these will boost the demand and growth of renewable energy across the globe and will also benefit for the growth of the optocouplers market.

Optocouplers components undergo wear and tear, which is anticipated to restrain the growth of the optocouplers market during the forecast period. Moreover, optocouplers provide low data rates and have high power consumption, which is another factor restricting the growth of the optocouplers market.

Global Optocouplers Market: Segmentation

The optocouplers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, pin type, end user and region.

Optocouplers market segmentation by product type:

Phototransistor Optocouplers

High Performance Optocouplers

Phototriac Optocouplers

Others

Optocouplers market segmentation by pin type:

4 Pin Optocouplers

5 Pin Optocouplers

6 Pin Optocouplers

7 Pin Optocouplers and above

Optocouplers market segmentation by end user:

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

Global Optocouplers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In April 2017, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of capacitive energy storage and power delivery solutions, completed acquisition of Nesscap Energy, Inc., a technology provider of cells & modules for industrial applications. With this acquisition, Maxwell Technologies, Inc. will be able to deliver more products and technologies to the global customer base.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants across the value chain of the global optocouplers market are Broadcom Limited, Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Vishay Intertechnology and Isocom Limited.

Global Optocouplers Market: Regional Outlook

The optocouplers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the maximum market share and with growing use of internet for social media, video chatting, online gaming and online shopping, the communication industry will grow further in North America. Hence, North America will continue to dominate the optocouplers market during the forecast period.

The demand in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for optocouplers for motor control, industrial robots and power supplies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Optocouplers Market Segments

Optocouplers Market Dynamics

Optocouplers Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Optocouplers Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Optocouplers Value Chain

Optocouplers Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Optocouplers Competition & Companies involved

Optocouplers Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Optocouplers market includes development in the following regions,

North America Optocouplers market U.S. Canada



Latin America Optocouplers market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe Optocouplers market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia Optocouplers market

Japan Optocouplers market

APEJ Optocouplers market Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

