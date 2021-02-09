Graphic LCD Modules Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Graphic LCD Modules Market: Introduction

As advancements in display technology is witnessed, a corresponding continuous introduction of advanced display solutions, such as LCD, LED, OLED etc., has also been witnessed in the market. And owing to the increasing disposable income and customer expenditure, a considerable traction of the same is witnessed across the globe. However, a demand for inexpensive (comparatively), and flexible and manually controlled display solutions, for applications across various industry verticals, was also witnessed in the market. This demand has, thus, been a factor responsible for the accelerating growth of various other display solution markets such as graphic LCD modules.

Graphic LCD modules are displays which enables a user to individually control each display pixel and to display both text and pictures simultaneously. Graphic LCD modules are ideally used in video games, mobile phones, elevator displays, GPS, fish finders, POS systems, medical devices etc. and at places that require monochrome or multi-colored graphic displays. Graphic LCD modules are available in various ranges of sizes and resolution in the market and has its applications on the basis of the same.

Graphic LCD modules market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value, and, is expected to exhibit a regular growth rate, during the forecast period.

Graphic LCD Modules Market: Market Dynamics

One of the primary factors driving the graphic LCD modules demand is the increasing disposable income and consumer expenditure globally, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, etc. Besides this, increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices making use of graphic LCD modules is also expected to be an impelling factor for the growth of the global graphic LCD modules market, in terms of value. The rate of growth in the forecast period, is expected to be lower than that witnessed in the past decade. However, the low cost associated with the same is another factor supplementing the adoption of graphic LCD modules, in the display market.

However, introduction of advanced display solutions in the market poses a competition to graphic LCD module, which as a result, is expected to restrain the global graphic LCD module market.

Graphic LCD Modules Market: Segmentation

Global graphic LCD modules market can be segmented on the basis of backlight type, technology, type, industry vertical, and region.

Segmentation for Graphic LCD Modules market by backlight type:

On the basis of backlight type, the graphic LCD modules market can be segmented as:

None

LED

Edge LED

Owing to the increasing demand and production of LED based graphic LCD module backlight, the same segment is expected to hold the majority share of the global graphic LCD modules market.

Segmentation for Graphic LCD Modules market by technology:

On the basis of technology, the graphic LCD modules market can be segmented as:

Super Twisted Nematic (STN)

Film Compensated STN (FSTN)

Segmentation for Graphic LCD Modules market, by type:

On the basis of type, the graphic LCD modules market can be segmented as:

COG (Chip-on-Glass)

COB (Chip-on-Board)

Segmentation for Graphic LCD Modules market by industry vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the graphic LCD modules market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Others

Graphic LCD Modules Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the graphic LCD modules market are Microtips Technology, WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd., Vitek Display Co., Ltd, Orient Display Limited, AZ Displays Inc., Pacific Display Devices (a subsidiary of OP Financial Inc.), Raystar Optronics, Inc., Midas Displays and various others.

Graphic LCD Modules Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the Graphic LCD Modules market can be segmented into North America Graphic LCD Modules market, Latin America Graphic LCD Modules market, Western Europe Graphic LCD Modules market, Eastern Europe Graphic LCD Modules market, China Graphic LCD Modules market, Japan Graphic LCD Modules market, SEA and others in Asia Pacific Graphic LCD Modules market, and Middle East & Africa Graphic LCD Modules market. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global graphic LCD modules market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Graphic LCD Modules market, in terms of revenue. China Graphic LCD Modules market is, however, expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Besides this, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Graphic LCD Modules market segments

Global Graphic LCD Modules market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Graphic LCD Modules market size & forecast, 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Graphic LCD Modules market

Global Graphic LCD Modules market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Graphic LCD Modules market

Graphic LCD Modules technology

Value Chain of Graphic LCD Modules

Global Graphic LCD Modules market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Graphic LCD Modules market includes