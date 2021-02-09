Asia Pacific Expected to be a Key Region in the Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market, 2018 to 2028

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —In the wake of tremendous growth of agriculture domain, fertilizers are being incessantly sought across several regions. Over 50% of the total food cultivation across the globe make use of one or different kind of fertilizers. Key factors determining growth of organic fertilizer granulators market are changing population demographics and dynamic patterns of consumptions. With sustainability being of paramount importance and change in consumer perceptions influencing the market dynamics, organic fertilizer granulators are witnessing massive adoption. The ever-increasing demand for organic diet, nutrition-efficient diet, fruits and vegetables, etc. are some other factors poised to push the growth of organic fertilizer granulators market in the coming years.

Waste disposal has been a major issue and has received significant attention worldwide. The scope of converting organic wastes into marketable organic fertilizers is being leveraged by making use of municipal wastes, manures, and other variety of by-products. But, the major setback associated is the particle size in case of fertilizers prepared from organic wastes. To deal with this, huge number of organic fertilizer granulators are being deployed. This, in turn, is poised to fillip the revenue figures of organic fertilizer granulators market. Notable attributes which amplify the demand quotient of organic fertilizer granulators include low energy consumption, huge production, longer service life, and enhanced efficiency.

Global Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market: Definition and Introduction

The disposal of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste is becoming a huge concern. Key measures are being taken into consideration as these waste can be used as organic fertilizers for various end-use applications. Since the particle size of solid products creates hindrance in mixing with the soil, in given time, the organic fertilizer granulator machines have come into existence to tackle with the issue. The shape of granules produced by these fertilizer granulators is depended on the type of granulators. Organic fertilizer granulators are classified into different types such as – rotary drum fertilizer granular, disc fertilizer granulators and many more. Remarkable characteristics include relatively higher granule output, low energy consumption, large production, a long service life and better efficiency, among others.

Key components of overall organic fertilizer granulator solution includes, gears wheels, conveyors, rolling belt, bracket part and body of the machine. It has been applicable for the low, medium and high concentration of compound fertilizer production. Organic fertilizer granulators have a wide range of application across various areas such as animal manure, green manure, cake fertilizer, farmyard manure, solid waste from municipalities, among others.

Global Fertilizer Granulators Market: Dynamic

Fertilizers play a vital role in feeding the global population. More than 50% of the total food grown around the world utilize one or different kind of fertilizers. Rising population along with the changing food habits is one of the main factors to drive the fertilizer demand. With growing trends towards sustainability and change in perception from consumers, the demand for organic fertilizers is gaining traction, wherein organic fertilizer granulators play a crucial role. The demand for green nutrients across the globe, requirement for more protein rich diet, fruits and vegetables, etc. are another factors that will have positive impact on the global organic fertilizer granulators market over the forecast period.

Government support, ceiling imposed beyond the production of fertilizers, initiatives and subsides offered towards fertilizer sector has been among the key trends for the market globally.

Moreover, there are certain palpable challenges which are expected to impact the global market for organic fertilizer granulators. The non-organic or chemical based fertilizers are used at a large scale, and their market is highly organized, characterized by the presence of various significantly large players in the global market. Whereas, the utilization of organic fertilizer is comparatively at a smaller scale and market consolidation is in the initial phase. Further, the efficiency of organic fertilizers too is perceived to be less when compared to their inorganic or chemical based counterparts.

Global Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market: Segmentation

Global organic fertilizer granulators market is segmented on the basis on the type, by capacity, application source and regions as mentioned below.

On the basis of the type, global organic fertilizer granulators market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Rotary Drum Fertilizer Granulator

Disc Fertilizer Granulators

Customized and Others

On the basis of the capacity, global organic fertilizer granulators market can be segmented as mentioned below:

1-1.5 ton/hr.

5-2 ton/hr.

2-4 ton/hr.

4-8 ton/hr.

>8 ton/hr.

On the basis of the application source, global organic fertilizer granulators market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Animal manure

Green manure

Farmyard manure

Solid Waste and others

Global Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market: Regional outlook

Among the key regions, Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key region in the organic fertilizer granulator market over forecast period. Rapidly increasing population from in the APAC region and awareness about the benefits of organic fertilizers are expected to provide high growth platform for the organic fertilizer granulators market. Americas and Europe markets are also estimated to provide sustainable growth opportunities on the back of growing trend towards the use of green product, especially related to the agricultural and food industry.

Global Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global Organic Fertilizer Granulators market are mentioned below:

FEECO International, Inc.

HENAN MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Zhengzhou Victor Machinery Co Ltd.

ALLANCE FERTILIZER MACHINERY

Zhangjiagang Mooge Machinery Co., Ltd.

S. Solutions

SUZEN enterprises

