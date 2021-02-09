Demand forHeadliner Market Slumps Temporarily amid Covid-19 Outbreak, Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

A headliner is defined as the foam-backed cloth covering that is attached to a vehicle ceiling through a strong adhesive. Headliner is composed of a face fabric backed by foam or nonwoven base. Adoption of nonwoven headlines are witnessing steady traction with manufactures increasingly eying easy to handle assembling components.

The automotive industry has witnessed a marked rise in the demand for premium interior esthetics in recent years, and consequently, automakers are increasingly designing more comfy and cozy vehicle interiors. The headliner market is expected to see a surge in variants in the forthcoming years, with OEMs pacing up the adoption of cutting-edge technology to deliver enhanced vehicle cabin experiences. They are designing advanced headliner with inbuilt slots for air vents and audio system in a bid to appeal customers who seek assured cabin comfort and convenience.

The growing trend of lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry is fueling the usage of customized material in headliner manufacturing to appeal to a wide base of customers. Furthermore, growing environment concerns have paved way for environmentally friendly variants made of recyclable backing-adhesive and face fabrics in the headliner market.

Growing penetration of advanced technology in the automotive industry is helping the automakers in manufacturing easy to assemble, and sagging proof headliners. They are adopting innovative, high strength, and waterproof adhesive material to prevent the overtime deterioration of the glue that holds headliner back to the vehicle ceiling. Additionally, they are working on easy to assemble headliners to cut shot the lengthy replacement process of this vehicle component.

The constant vigorous initiatives of automakers, coupled with numerous safety and convenience benefits of headliners are fueling growth in the global headliner market.

Realizing high stiffness and light weight in automotive headliners has become the new normal among auto component manufacturers, which has emphasized studying arrangement in thickness direction and GF content. Increasing expansivity of automotive headliner is a key agenda behind these efforts. Recently developed ultra-light material (UL grade) has enabled realization of high elastic slope, while illustrating excellent dimensional stability and moldability. Such developments have further aligned well with weight reduction focus in automotive headliner.

Demand for automotive headliner rides the coattails of automobile manufacturers’ focus on improving the marketplace competitiveness, by equipping vehicles with full range of safety devices and convenience. Rising emphasis on reducing environmental footprint has resulted in weight reduction of auto components, and headliner is no exception.

Headliner substrate materials have witnessed continuous evolution over the years, for catering transforming demands of the automotive industry with regard to structural requirements, design flexibility, acoustics properties, and aesthetics. Novel composite materials have been developed for headliner using long chopped glass fiber and polypropylene, which have been formulated for meeting application needs in automotive interiors. These new composites offer reduced environmental impacts, and better end-of-life recyclability compared to polyurethane substrates. Such new developments and automotive lightweighting trends will continue to impact development and demand for headliner in the upcoming years.

This pandemic circumstance has closed down numerous creation lines inferable from the exchange limitations and shut borders, making a deficiency in required parts and restricting the dispersion of provisions. Distinctive authorized measures including the end of workspaces and excusal of brief timeframe workers have made a downturn in the development pace of the car business.

Economic growth worldwide is pushing the automotive and transport industry to new heights. The new-age consumer is willfully spending on technology-laden luxury vehicles that include hybrid and electric vehicles. Consumers today expect a near-flying experience from their vehicles while driving at high speeds on freeways and highways. The interiors of automobiles are not compromised either. Consumers today look for vehicles to be replete with tech gadgets such as hi-tech navigation systems, IoT-enabled parking sensors, high speed Internet connectivity, automatic lights, windscreen wipers, and infotainment systems before they make an automobile purchase.

A composite material which is generally stick to inside area of roof of yachts or automobiles is called as headliners. Headlines are generally made of fabric with foam or nonwoven backing. The multilevel composite material used in headliners carried various functions together such as stiffness, look, sound reduction and feel, which is required in cars. Headliners are typically adjusted with the head impact counter measures. They can also assimilate extra lighting film made of LED behind the fabric. To provide soft and comfortable touch and a similar appearance, headliners are mostly made of tricot knit fabric. Due to heat and humidity, headliners can fail from the roof. This failure was common in cars which was produced in 1970s.

Headliner- Drivers

The use of nonwoven headliners has increased in last few years as they are very easy to handle during the process of assembling. Safety and good performance are two factors which are required while making a car or any other automotive vehicle and headliner provides these features. With the help of headliner automobile makers can make lightweight vehicles. Headliners give comfort and also offers cutting-edge insulation, resistance to water, fire, and fuel retardancy in case of extreme abrasion and temperature. Headliners can be lined, printed and coated, heat formed and are tailor-made in their operations. Owing to the various benefits that are attached to headliners and due to their skillfulness, headliners are widely used in construction and designing of various other transportation and vehicles such as spacecraft, aeroplanes, boats, satellites and trains. In short, headliners are responsible in making the vehicles attractive, sustainable, safer, cost-effective, and attractive. All these benefits which are associated with the use of headliners are fuelling the growth of headliners market.

Headliner- Restraints

The replacement process of headliner is very lengthy which includes, removal of present headliner, removal of fabric of old headliner, fitting of headliner repair kit and then application of adhesive and reinstallation. The headliner kit is expensive. The bigger the size of the vehicle, the cost of the headliner kit increases. Regardless of the precise mode of production, an automotive headliner produced from slabstock foam suffers from the disadvantage of requiring many productions steps and resulting the in the production of relatively large amounts of scrap foam which can be difficult to discard. These are the few factors which are hampering the growth of headliner market across the globe.

