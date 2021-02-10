Global Particle Therapy Market : Technological advancements in the field of Proton Therapy

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global particle therapy market is projected to reach USD 1,349 million by 2023 from USD 865 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.3%. The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for particle therapy. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Industry Segmentation:

The particle therapy market comprises several stakeholders such as particle therapy product manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, healthcare service providers, and research institutes. The demand side of this market is characterized by the increasing awareness about minimally invasive cancer treatment options and the global rise in the prevalence of cancer. The supply side is characterized by advancements in technology. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12809137

Synchrotrons are used to accelerate both protons and heavy ions such as carbon and hydrogen. The growth of the synchrotrons segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of research activities as well as the increasing investments in the development of synchrotron facilities.

The large share of the proton therapy segment can be attributed to factors such as the high degree of precision, shorter treatment time, and reduced side-effects associated with proton therapy as compared to conventional photon therapies using X-rays. Other factors such as the increasing research activities in the field of radiation oncology using proton therapy systems, rising number of proton therapy centers, and longer equipment lifespan of proton therapy (30 years or more) in comparison to photon therapy (10 years) are expected to support the growth of this market in the coming years.

The introduction of small footprint single-room particle therapy centers is further promoting the adoption of proton therapy for the treatment of cancer in small-scale hospitals. Factors driving the growth of the treatment applications segment include the growing number of cancer patients globally, increasing government initiatives (aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced Radiotherapy systems), and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies

Geographical Growth:

The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue generating regions in the particle therapy market. China and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, growing incidence of cancer, and rising acceptance of particle therapy procedures and devices are also driving the growth of this regional market.

Global Leaders:

Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) are the major players operating in the particle therapy market. Other players in this market include Provision Healthcare (US), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), ProTom International, Inc. (US), Advanced Oncotherapy Plc. (UK), and Danfysik A/S (Denmark).

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12809137

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com