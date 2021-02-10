Fact.MR Study: How Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impacting Global Pastry Premixes Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for pastry premixes is riding on the wave of the increasing attractiveness of the premixes for confectionery products owing to their convenience in use. The substantial drive for premixes in various parts of the world stemmed from the need for making the production of bakery products more reliable, error-free, and the need for easier storage. The demand dynamics for premixes for pastry goods is not significantly different from that of other bakery products. The usage of pastry premixes was most beneficial in reducing the time of production. The demand for premixes is relatively old in the bakery industry and started gaining traction in some developed nations few decades ago. The attractive strides that the industry has been making in the overall food sector is supporting the rapid expansion of the market in these regions. The presence of a large number of ingredients for pastry made the demand for its premixes all the more intense.

The rapid emergence various regional specialties as a result of ethnic food gathering steam in several countries world over has led to the demand for new premixes. A growing number of small bakers have benefitted from the ease of accessibility of scientific evidence on nutritional information on the various ingredients that go into the making of pastry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of disruptions in the supply and manufacturing in the global food and beverage segment. This has created a lot of uncertainties in multiple different aspects. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

With the World Health Organization’s REPLACE initiative that aims to expunge trans fats from the global food chain by 2023, manufacturers have already started producing trans-fat-free food products; however, the main challenge is bringing F&B companies across the world up to speed with this initiative.

In 2021, health and wellness will be focused on maintaining a healthy body and mind by staying physically fit, eating a better diet and taking measures to improve emotional health. A new consideration for the food and beverage industry will be the need for safety, which will affect both how and where consumers shop.

Consumers will also be more cost-conscious because of economic uncertainty which will drive demand for value. However, there will still be space for premium products that provide exciting experiences to fill the void of other forms of entertainment that consumers are missing because of the pandemic, such as travel and eating at restaurants.

Pastry Premixes Market Outlook

A bakery premix is a product consisting of a number of elements mixed together in exacting proportions and available as a mixed powder for consumers. Pastry premixes save the effort of the addition of all ingredients individually making it ideal for busy consumers. The major difference between a mix and a premix is that premixes contain a comparatively lower amount of base flour. The pastry premixes market which is a subset of the bakery premixes market has recently witnessed tremendous innovation which has concurrently boosted the growth of the pastry premixes market. A wide range of varieties of pastries with various regional trends, flavors and healthy ingredients are some factors contributing to the growth of the pastry premixes market.

Pastry Premixes Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

As newer varieties of pastries are coming up to cater to the various consumer preferences, the gap between the definition of cake and pastries has widened, and thus, pastry premixes market has seen a separate segmental growth in the bakery premixes market. Also, with cut-throat competition amongst the manufacturers for offering ergonomic, aesthetic and taste satisfying ingredients, the development of products with novel features has taken place, which has led to an upsurge of the pastry premixes market. Traditional desserts are making a comeback in the confectionery market with a touch of modern ingredients, which is also responsible for the growth of the pastry premixes market. Fortified food is also indirectly the cause of the growth of the premixes market, due to the compulsion made by governments for the inclusion of vitamins or other nutrients to the base flour. Other bakery premix markets such as cake, muffin, brownies, etc. are expected to present a tough competition to the pastry premixes market.

Global Pastry Premixes: Market Segmentation

On the basis of flavor, the pastry premixes market is segmented as –

Vanilla

Chocolate

Citrus

Mixed fruit

Other

The other segment may include flavors individual fruits such as apple, or other flavors popular in the confectionary such as caramel and red velvet.

On the basis of type, the pastry premixes market is segmented as –

Egg

Egg-free

On the basis of sales channel, the pastry premixes market is segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Modern trade Convenience stores Specialty stores Traditional grocery Online retailer



Global Pastry Premixes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global pastry premixes market are AB Mauri, Bakels Worldwide, Swiss Bake Ingredients, Zion International Food Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, PURATOS, Manildra Group, Allied Pinnacle Pty Ltd, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, Heidi Chef Solutions, Goodmills Innovation, The Caremoli Group, DeutscheBack, MILLBÄKER SAS, EOI Bakery Pty Ltd, AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group), Angeo Ltd., Theodor Rietmann GmbH, Master Martini, Mix Plant, Inc., PT. Delisari Nusantara, Eurocas and PreGel among others.

Global Pastry Premixes Market: Key Trends

Many major manufacturers in the pastry premixes market are focusing on developing concentrated products, that is, exclusion of ingredients which have a direct effect on the consumer health or ingredients which are usually preferred to be added in the product according to the consumers’ wish. Product launch with value added ingredients; and expansion of distribution outlets is the core focus of the manufacturers to nurture the growth of the pastry premixes market.

In 2017, the company Lallemand Inc., based in Europe, launched a new range of Instaferm VitaD premixes, which is a blend consisting of dried vitamin D from yeast and wheat flour and aimed at offering fortification to the bakery products.

In 2015, the company Tropilite Foods Pvt ltd., which is a manufacturer and exporter of bakery products based in India, entered the consumer retail market through the launch of cake premixes. The company will three variants in the retail packaging including vanilla cake mix, chocolate cake mix and lava cake mix.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Such expansions of the product portfolio indicate the demand from consumer end and are major drivers for the growth of the pastry premixes market.

Consumers nowadays are demanding more and more specific products due to changing lifestyles, for example, bite sized food and snacks are becoming more popular due to increase in obesity rates and other health related factors. This trend is especially driving the pastry premixes market growth over the cake mixes market growth. Hence, bakery premixes manufacturers have turned their focus on pastries rather than cakes and fuelled the growth of the pastry premixes market. Pastries are less expensive than cakes and for amateur chefs, experimenting with pastries is an easier and cheaper option than cakes. These factors are major driving factors of the growth of the pastry premixes market. Regionally, India, China and few other developing nations from Asia hold strong market potential for pastry premixes market. Rising disposable income and expansion in bakery outlets are the major factors bringing about the change in the pastry premixes market in this region.

