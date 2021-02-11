Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Introduction

With the advancements in technology, a transitioning trend in access control systems has been witnessed, i.e. from manual lock access systems to electronic entry access systems and terminals. Out of the various electronic access control systems available in the market, modular biometric access control terminals are one of the most widely adopted access control systems.

Since their introduction, owing to advanced features and enhanced security, modular biometric access control terminals have witnessed adoption across all major industry verticals, such as commercial, residential, hospitality, government, healthcare, transportation, industrial, education, etc.

The modular biometric access control terminals market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value. In addition to this, modular biometric access control terminals are further expected to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing growth opportunities in developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil, etc.

Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for a modular biometric access control terminals is being witnessed in correspondence to increasing crimes such as thefts and burglaries, across both, the commercial and residential sectors. In addition to this, the declining trend witnessed in crimes since the adoption and installation of modular biometric access control terminals is also a boosting factor for the growth of the global modular biometric access control terminals market, in terms of revenue. Besides this, the declining prices of modular biometric access control terminals, especially fingerprint modular biometric access control terminals, is also a factor supplementing the adoption rate of the same. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of modular biometric access control terminals in unexplored industry verticals such as healthcare and education is also a driving factor for the growth of the global modular biometric access control terminals market, in terms of value.

One of the recent trends witnessed in the global modular biometric access control terminals market is the increasing adoption of integrated biometric access control systems, i.e. single module offering multiple identification access entry options, such as fingerprint, palm, iris, hand, RFID, and smart card identification options.

However, the high cost associated with modular biometric access control terminals is considered to be a major factor challenging the adoption of the same across some countries. Besides this, the lack of availability of resources and infrastructural development for the implementation of modular biometric access control terminals across some countries is another factor hindering the growth of the global modular biometric access control terminals market.

Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Segmentation

The global modular biometric access control terminals market can be segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the modular biometric access control terminals market can be segmented as:

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Recognition

Integrated Biometric Terminal

Others

On the basis of end user, the modular biometric access control terminals market can be segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Out of the above mentioned sub-segments of the modular biometric access control terminals market by end user segment, the commercial segment held a majority of the market share in 2017.

Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the modular biometric access control terminals market are IDEMIA, BioSec Group Ltd., ASSA ABLOY AB, Supema, Inc, Anviz Global, IdentyTech Solutions ltd., ZKTeco Europe, NEXT Biometrics, HID Global Corporation, and a few others.

Various players in the global modular biometric access control terminals market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios with the intention of catering to the varying demand of the end users, and to offer a seamless experience to the end users. For instance, in July 2018, BioSec, a modular biometric access control terminal provider, expanded its modular biometric access control terminal series ‘Triple” product line by adding a new device in the same series.

Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the modular biometric access control terminals market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and Others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North American market is expected to dominate the global modular biometric access control terminals market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high crime rates, high adoption of technologically advanced products, and availability of resources for the implementation of modular biometric access control terminals in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global modular biometric access control terminals market in terms of revenue. China is however expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global modular biometric access control terminals market, due to the increasing demand for advanced electronic devices, increasing regional economic growth, and high growth opportunities for modular biometric access control terminals in the country. Besides this, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness considerable growth rates during the forecast period in the global modular biometric access control terminals market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end user, and type.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



