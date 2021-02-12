Low Sodium Snacks Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Sodium is necessary for the human body as it is an essential nutrient to maintain healthy extracellular fluid volume and balance in the body. However, the continuous and high intake of sodium may cause many problems in the human body such as high blood pressure and heart disease as people are getting more conscious and aware of their health they are switching towards a healthier diet. By considering this health situation several snack manufacturers have introduced low sodium snacks. Low sodium snacks have attracted many people across the globe as the awareness for low sodium snack rise significantly in multiple regions the awareness for low sodium snack augmented the demand in recent years and is expected to show high growth in the market.

Low Sodium Snacks: Regional Overview

An estimated 75% of sodium in the average U.S. diet derives from processed snacks. North America dominated the market in 2019. Beyond this, the demand for low sodium snacks increased by 100% which was introduced to the U.S. market.

With the highest number of low sodium snacks introduced in 2007. United Kingdom, Europe, Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Europe is the second-largest market for low sodium snacks as there are more health-conscious people in Europe. Asia Pacific region is also anticipating in low sodium snacks after the forecast in India showed that the heart disease is increasing. Which is leading people to use low sodium snacks on daily basis.

Low Sodium Snacks Market: Segmentation

To remain “ahead” of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5337

The low sodium snacks market can be segmented based on type and sales channels.

Based on types, the low sodium snacks market can be segmented into: Sweet potato chips Roasted Sweet and Salty Chickpeas Olive oil popcorn Granola Bars Baked beet chips Zucchini chips

Based on the sales channel, the market has been segmented as follow: Hypermarket and supermarket Food specialty store Convenience store Online others

Low Sodium Snacks Market: Dynamics

Low sodium snacks were the most inclined trend of 2010. But most of the low sodium snacks did not meet the consumer requirements because of its taste. However many food manufacturers are renovating their familiar and popular products by reducing the sodium contained in their products many manufacturers are doing this silently without telling their consumers and other manufacturers are doing this by displaying low sodium banner or Ads.

Low Sodium Snacks Market: Key Players

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5337

These companies are engaged with continuous development and marketing of low sodium snacks however the demand for low sodium snacks is rising. The current competitive scenario of this market provides valuable inputs that can validate the strategic decisions to be employed in the future by sodium reduction ingredient manufacturers. Companies engaged in the development and marketing of sodium reduction ingredients portfolio comprising mineral salts, amino acids, and yeast extracts can avail a concrete view about the market structure in key countries. The report projects the analytical and qualitative requirements for important stakeholders, such as packaged food manufacturers & traders, flavor formulators, specialty food manufacturers, and processed meat industries involved in the sodium reduction ingredients market. The profile of the leading players of this industry such as DANONE S.A., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc.

Low Sodium Snacks Market: Effects from the COVID-19 Outbreak

The global snack market was expected to exhibit positive growth in 2020, as compared to 2019. However, snacks market in general and low sodium snacks market in specific is expected to witness low growth mainly due to the economic slowdown all over the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak and measures to contain it. The low sodium snacks market is expected to recover and grow potentially in 2021. This further is expected to lead to an increase in production of these products, in turn, increasing the demand for low sodium snacks. While an increase in trade restrictions and depletion of end-use level inventories slightly dampened the growth during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, the market has shown positive growth during the COVID-19 crisis. COVID-19 crisis is expected to intensify the demand for low sodium snacks and is expected to supplement the growth and adoption of low sodium snacks in long term.

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the low sodium snacks market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the low sodium products market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as type, sales channel, and region. The demand for low sodium products will be rising. Due to COVID-19 people have become more health-conscious. Which will significantly increase the sale of low sodium snacks.

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S, Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East) Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

Low Sodium Snacks Market: Recent Development

Recently Nestle has announced a partnership with a life science company called chromo cell crop through this they will use chromovert technology to discover sodium-reducing ingredients that will provide a salt-like taste even with low content of sodium. Many food companies have launched a new brands using salt reducing technology.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of the low sodium snacks market. Changing market dynamics in the low sodium snacks market. In-depth low sodium snacks market segmentation. Historical, current, market size Recent industry trends and developments in the low sodium snacks market. Competitive landscape. Strategies of key players and products offered. Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth for the low sodium snacks market. A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5337/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: