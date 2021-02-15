Opioids Market SWOT Analysis, Prominent Players Analysis & Forecast Report 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Opioids Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Opioids Market is anticipated to reach USD 34.96 billion by 2025. Opioids are the drugs that act on Nerve system to relieve pain. Opioids imply psychoactive compounds that can be made in laboratory or occur naturally. Opioids generally act as a pain reliever and it is safe when taken for the small duration of time; that too, as per doctor’s prescription. However, when opioids are taken in high quantity it leads to risk of mortality and dependence in patients. To treat severe and moderate pain opioids are mainly used.

Key Players:

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

Allergan Plc (Actavis)

Sanofi-Aventis S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Egalet Corporation

Others

Growth Drivers:

In addition, the prevalence of disease situations with long-lasting pain, such as cancer, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and lower back pain is propelling the market. Significant increase in road accidents and trauma combined with repeatedly growing cases of surgical methods are driving the demand for opioid-based pain management solutions. On the other hand, legalization and emergence of cannabis as a substitute to opioids obstruct the development of the opioids market and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Pain Relief Cancer pain Postoperative pain management Low-back pain Orthopedic Neuropathic pain Fibromyalgia

Anesthesia

Cough Suppression

Diarrhea Suppression

Deaddiction

The “pain relief” segment dominated the market in 2016 and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to factors such as growth of combination drug therapies that deliver improved synergistic outcome and are harmless. “Anesthesia” is anticipated to be the fastest rising segment throughout the upcoming period owing to factors such as high and safety drug effectiveness. The market may be explored by dosage forms as liquids, lozenges, transdermal patches, and pills.

Product Outlook:

The “Extended-release/Long-Acting Opioid” segment dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to factors such as growth of innovative dose distributers such as high usage of these constituents for chronic pain organization and transdermal patches. The profits share of immediate-release opioids, comprising morphine, codeine, oxymorphone, and hydromorphone, is anticipated to decline due to frequent product recalls, and severe adverse effects.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the global Opioids Industry and will continue to rule the roost in the forecast period due to increasing aged populace with terminal circumstances such as rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, growing acceptance of opioids for pain management related to injury and trauma in chronic and severe disabling diseases and in cases of postsurgical pain is propelling market development in North America. Furthermore, North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and it is anticipated to witness a highest development in the years to come.

