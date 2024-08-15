Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Poised to Reach USD 48,396 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Obesity Rates and Demand for Personalized Solutions

The global weight loss and obesity management market is projected to experience remarkable growth over the next decade, with an estimated valuation of USD 48,396 million by 2034, up from USD 14,511 million in 2024. This growth trajectory represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%, signaling a robust expansion in the industry.

The escalating prevalence of obesity worldwide, coupled with increasing health concerns such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, is significantly fueling the demand for weight loss and obesity management solutions. With more individuals becoming aware of the health benefits of weight loss, the market is witnessing heightened interest in various solutions aimed at improving overall health and mitigating the risks associated with obesity.

“The weight loss and obesity management industry is experiencing a surge in demand for personalized programs and non-invasive procedures. Technological advancements have made it possible to track individual health metrics and design customized programs based on unique needs. This trend is expected to unlock substantial opportunities in the industry,” noted an analyst at FMI.

Key Market Insights

CAGR and Market Valuation : The global weight loss and obesity management market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.8% and achieve a valuation of USD 48,396 million by 2034.

The drugs segment is expected to dominate the market, holding a 48.60% share in 2024. Additionally, the institution sales segment is anticipated to drive significant growth, capturing a 75.70% market share in 2024.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape:

The market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous players offering a wide range of products and services, including weight loss programs, supplements, meal replacements, and fitness equipment. In addition to established companies, the market has seen the emergence of start-ups and niche players introducing innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for weight loss and obesity management.

Discover Market Trends: Access the Full Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Report

Recent Developments

Amgen Inc. (2021): Amgen disclosed the findings of a Phase 1 clinical trial involving AMG 133, a bispecific molecule designed as a GIPR antagonist and GLP-1 receptor agonist. The study focused on non-diabetic obese individuals and evaluated the molecule’s safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties.

(2021): Amgen disclosed the findings of a Phase 1 clinical trial involving AMG 133, a bispecific molecule designed as a GIPR antagonist and GLP-1 receptor agonist. The study focused on non-diabetic obese individuals and evaluated the molecule’s safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties. Novo Nordisk (2021): Novo Nordisk developed semaglutide, a weight-loss drug that has demonstrated the ability to enhance the physical function and overall well-being of obese individuals.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the global weight loss and obesity management market include:

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Ethicon US, LLC

Herbalife Ltd.

Nutrisystem, Inc.

Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Jenny Craig, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Covidien plc

Market Segmentation

By Product Type : Devices (Liposuction Devices, Bariatric Stapling Devices, Gastric Bands, etc.), Drugs (GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, Lipase Inhibitors, etc.)

: Devices (Liposuction Devices, Bariatric Stapling Devices, Gastric Bands, etc.), Drugs (GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, Lipase Inhibitors, etc.) By Distribution Channel : Institutional Sales (Hospitals, Weight Loss Clinics), Retail Sales (Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales)

: Institutional Sales (Hospitals, Weight Loss Clinics), Retail Sales (Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales) By Region: North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Europe, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

