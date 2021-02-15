Global Cox 2 Inhibitors Market Inclinations Exhibit Growing Demand during the Period until 2026

The high adoption rate of cox 2 inhibitors, such as aspirin pain killer, is one of the major factors, driving the growth of Cox 2 Inhibitors Market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other diseases, is expected to increase the growth of cox 2 inhibitors market. Increasing awareness of physical activities can lead to sports injury, which can also be expected to drive the cox 2 inhibitors market.

These drugs also reduce the production of chemicals that play an important role in promoting fever, inflammatory pain etc. Cyclooxygenase (Cox) is an enzyme, which is responsible for producing prostaglandins. The cyclooxygenase enzymes are of two types- cox 1 and cox 2. Cox 2 inhibitors, reduce the production of prostaglandins, hence, can reduce inflammatory pain, fever etc.

There are some of the safety issues, associated with cox 2 inhibitors, hence, they have been taken off from the U.S. market.

Also, many products have been recalled in the market. For example- Vioxx, which is a cox 2 inhibitor, was recalled worldwide in 2004 as it caused cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and heart strokes. Bextra, which is another cox 2 inhibitor, was taken off from many European and U.S. markets in April 2005 due to cardiovascular risks and life-threatening skin reactions. There are many such other products like Prexige, which was withdrawn from most of the world’s market because of the severe liver damage caused by this drug. There are many controversies ongoing, which are criticizing the use of cox 2 inhibitors.

Celecoxib is the only COX-2 inhibitor, which is currently available in the United States. There is a new approach to manufacturing natural Cox 2 inhibitors, which is being adopted by the company, Sabinsa. Manufacture of natural Cox 2 inhibitors have very fewer side effects and is expected to be highly adopted by the people.

The cox 2 inhibitors have many safety issues, hence, some of the cox 2 inhibitors have been withdrawn from the U.S. market. For example- Arcoxia is a cox 2 inhibitor, which is present in many countries but not in U.S. Dynastat is another cox 2 inhibitors, which is a form of injectable medicine and is not available in the U.S. market.

The safety issues, associated with cox 2 inhibitors, can restrain the growth of cox 2 inhibitors market. Intake of cox 2 inhibitors, can also cause gastrointestinal problems for the people, which decreases the demand of ox 2 inhibitors, hence, can hamper the growth of the overall market. Other side effects, such as headache, migraine, nausea, also decreases the demand for cox 2 inhibitors.

Based on the product type, the Cox 2 Inhibitors are segmented into selective cox 2 inhibitors and non- selective cox 2 inhibitors. Selective Cox 2 inhibitors are generally used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Selective Cox 2 inhibitors are expected to hold the largest revenue share in Cox 2 Inhibitors market. Non Selective Cox 2 inhibitors include drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen etc. Basically, Cox 2 inhibitors are used to treat inflammatory pain. Based on the indication, the Cox 2 inhibitors market has been segmented into indication such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, menstrual cramps etc. Based on the end user, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies. Drug stores are expected to show the maximum sales of Cox 2 inhibitors and can hold a large revenue share in the market.

Geographically, global Cox 2 Inhibitors market has been divided into few regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the cox 2 inhibitors global market due to the presence of high research and developmental activities. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global Cox 2 Inhibitors market due to the presence of high population and high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a large share in the cox 2 inhibitors market because of the presence of more number of people preferring inflammatory pan medicines.

There are only a few companies, such as Cadila Pharmaceuticals, which are manufacturing cox 2 inhibitors. Sabinsa manufactures natural herbal drugs and is focusing on manufacturing natural Cox 2 inhibitors.

