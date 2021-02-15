Global Inflammatory Skin Diseases Treatment Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2018-2026

The increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis are primarily responsible for driving the growth of the global Inflammatory Skin Diseases Treatment Market. Atopic dermatitis is a type of chronic inflammatory skin condition which affects around 20% of children up to 3% of adults. However, long term use of topical corticosteroids can sometimes cause a number of negative side effects such as damaging skin structure, increasing susceptibility to infections, and interfering with skin repair. Also, systematic treatment for inflammatory skin diseases cannot be provided to some patients with kidney or liver diseases, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Thus, there is an unmet need existed for the new therapies that can are safe for long-term use and drugs that are in pipeline. These factors are responsible for hampering the growth of the global inflammatory skin diseases treatment market.

Inflammatory skin diseases treatment is generally associated with wide co-morbidities such as diabetes and psoriasis arthritis. Inflammatory skin diseases can develop at any stage and in any age group. Inflammatory skin diseases are generally caused due to some genetic disposition and other environmental factors. Inflammatory skin diseases usually cause discomfort and anxiety. The immune system plays an important role in the development of inflammatory skin diseases. Inflammatory skin diseases impact the patient’s mental health as it is a chronic condition which has a significant negative impact on the quality of life of those who suffer from the disease. People with inflammatory skin diseases often suffer from physiological problems like low self-esteem, less coping responses, and also have feelings of social stigma, shame, and embarrassment regarding their appearance. As a result, inflammatory skin diseases have a debilitating effect on the quality of life of people suffering from it. Furthermore, this creates an immediate demand for inflammatory skin diseases treatment across the globe.

The global market for renal drugs is segmented on basis of inflammatory skin diseases treatment types, product types, distribution channel, and geography.

With the introduction of new treatments every year, inflammatory skin diseases treatment market is expected to evolve rapidly. The major players operating in the market are estimated to hold around 30-40% revenue share in the global inflammatory skin diseases treatment market. The inflammatory skin diseases treatment market leaders are focusing on business expansion in the emerging region. The increasing competition among the established key players in the inflammatory skin diseases treatment market is due to the development of novel and most efficacious drugs, which has directed these players to grab more market share in the global inflammatory skin diseases treatment market.

North America inflammatory skin diseases treatment market is expected to hold maximum market share in the global inflammatory skin diseases treatment market due to favorable regulations for inflammatory skin diseases treatment drugs, and funding for research and development. Furthermore, substantial economic development has greatly led to an increase in healthcare availability in the Asia Pacific region providing an opportunity for biopharmaceutical companies to penetrate in Asia Pacific region. Rising awareness towards inflammatory skin diseases treatment and collaborations to develop a new class of medicine for inflammatory skin diseases treatment are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market in Asia Pacific inflammatory skin diseases treatment market. However, Latin America inflammatory skin diseases treatment market and the Middle East and Africa inflammatory skin diseases treatment market are expected to witness a slow growth due to stringent regulatory approval in the region.

The key players present in the global inflammatory skin diseases treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, and others.

