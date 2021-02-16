CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership In India

Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community worldwide and pairing it with exceptional service and support to our country partners.

Singapore, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — CougarShield International and Kaytigi announced that they have forged a strategic partnership to bring in the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings to the customers in India.

As one of the World leading manufacturer and distributor of technological coating solutions, CougarShield International aims to use our portfolio of products and unique selling proposition to differentiate our offers, as we seek to develop the most attractive, and profitable partnerships in the world.

“CougarShield International is excited to appoint Kaytigi as our strategic partner for the Indian market. Kaytigi’s Managing Director – Mr. K.T. Govindarajan’s extensive knowledge on automotive grooming and expertise in the local Indian market are key considerations in Kaytigi’s appointment. With Kaytigi’s strong belief in quality products, we believe that Kaytigi will be able to establish itself as India’s premium car grooming center, and we will be actively supporting Kaytigi in achieving this goal.” said CougarShield’s® Commercial Director Vincent Soh.

About CougarShield International

CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield® coatings forms a protective layer that protects and maintains the original condition of the coated surface, provides superb properties such as gloss enhancement, hydrophobic water barrier protection as well as superior hardness, and expansion & contraction adaptability. Water-based and non-toxic, CougarShield’s® unique water-based formulation is also eco-friendly with no negative impact on the environment.

About Kaytigi

Kaytigi is India’s leading car care and grooming boutique. Established in Coimbatore, it aims at giving vehicles a thorough pampering experience through quality products and services. Kaytigi believes in providing quality service protection and enhancement that utilizes innovative products, makes them the first to offer CougarShield®’s water based coatings incorporating Nano-Titanium technology coatings in the Indian market. Their motto: “Everyone loves to get pampered. We’ll see to it that your car experiences the same.”

For more information or business opportunities, visit our website at www.CougarShield.com.

