Surgical Sutures Market 2030: The Rise of Biodegradable Options

The global surgical sutures market was valued at USD 4,787.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6,459.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030. This market growth is primarily fueled by the rising volume of surgical procedures and continuous advancements in suture materials and technologies, including the development of smart and antibacterial sutures.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure globally is also contributing to increasing demand for surgical sutures. As the number of surgical cases rises and the prevalence of chronic wounds continues to grow, the need for effective wound closure solutions has intensified. According to data published by Onenessbio in May 2025, approximately 6.3% of adults with diabetes worldwide experience diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), a significant factor expected to increase demand for wound closure devices in the coming years.

Additionally, the increasing incidence of road and traffic accidents worldwide is projected to substantially drive market growth. Traffic-related injuries typically involve severe trauma that requires surgical intervention and advanced wound management. The Global Road Safety Facility (GRSF) Annual Report 2024 states that road crashes cause around 1.19 million deaths annually and result in numerous severe injuries and long-term disabilities. This growing burden of traumatic wounds is prompting healthcare providers to adopt reliable and efficient wound closure solutions to improve recovery outcomes and reduce complications.

The global rise in surgical interventions is another major factor supporting market expansion. According to Wellcome Leap Inc. (June 2024), an estimated 313 million surgeries are performed each year worldwide, with an additional 143 million procedures needed annually to meet essential healthcare demands, especially in low-resource settings. Since most surgical or traumatic wounds require suturing for closure, the steady increase in surgical procedures is expected to accelerate demand for surgical sutures in the coming years.

Order a free sample PDF of the Surgical Sutures Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the global surgical sutures market in 2024, accounting for 44.8%. This dominance is supported by the presence of major domestic and international companies, which contribute to robust product innovation and strong distribution capabilities. Higher suture pricing, favorable reimbursement policies, and comprehensive healthcare programs also bolster the region’s market position.

held the largest share of the global surgical sutures market in 2024, accounting for 44.8%. This dominance is supported by the presence of major domestic and international companies, which contribute to robust product innovation and strong distribution capabilities. Higher suture pricing, favorable reimbursement policies, and comprehensive healthcare programs also bolster the region’s market position. By type , the absorbable sutures segment led the market with a 59.0% revenue share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. These sutures are increasingly preferred because they provide temporary wound support and naturally degrade over time. Absorbable sutures, made from natural materials like catgut or synthetic polymers such as polyglycolic acid, polylactic acid, and polydioxanone, undergo enzymatic or hydrolytic degradation, offering effective support throughout the healing process without requiring removal.

, the absorbable sutures segment led the market with a 59.0% revenue share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. These sutures are increasingly preferred because they provide temporary wound support and naturally degrade over time. Absorbable sutures, made from natural materials like catgut or synthetic polymers such as polyglycolic acid, polylactic acid, and polydioxanone, undergo enzymatic or hydrolytic degradation, offering effective support throughout the healing process without requiring removal. By filament , the multifilament segment captured the largest share in 2024 due to benefits such as strong tensile strength, flexibility, and improved handling characteristics.

, the multifilament segment captured the largest share in 2024 due to benefits such as strong tensile strength, flexibility, and improved handling characteristics. By application, the general surgery segment held the largest market share in 2024. Surgical sutures are widely used in general surgery to prevent and treat thromboembolic conditions and are essential in managing complications such as hereditary suture deficiencies, deep vein thrombosis, and issues arising during major surgical procedures.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4,787.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6,459.4 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.2%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent companies in the market include Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC, and B. Braun SE, among others. Many key players are implementing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and product portfolio expansion to strengthen their competitive position.

B. Braun operates through three major divisions—Hospital Care, Aesculap, and Avitum—and provides various advanced wound care solutions, including Askina Calgitrol silver dressings in multiple forms suitable for diverse wound types.

operates through three major divisions—Hospital Care, Aesculap, and Avitum—and provides various advanced wound care solutions, including Askina Calgitrol silver dressings in multiple forms suitable for diverse wound types. Stryker delivers innovative solutions across MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics, and Spine. In 2023, the company recorded an organic sales growth exceeding 11%, reflecting its strong market performance and broad healthcare impact.

Key Players

Medtronic

Stryker

Smith+Nephew

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

B. Braun SE

Riverpoint Medical

Dynarex Corporation

Healthium Medtech Ltd

Lotus Surgicals Pvt Ltd (TI Medical, a Murugappa Group company)

DemeTECH Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global surgical sutures market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by the rising number of surgical procedures, advancements in suture technologies, and increasing cases of chronic and traumatic wounds. North America will continue to lead the market, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest expansion due to improving healthcare infrastructure and growing surgical needs. As road injuries, chronic wound prevalence, and global surgical demands escalate, the need for reliable, efficient, and technologically advanced sutures will grow significantly. Companies investing in innovation, strategic partnerships, and product expansion are well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding global demand for high-quality wound closure solutions.