Western Blotting Market Sees Rising Adoption Across Protein Analysis Labs

The global western blotting market was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of brain-related disorders, rising research activity across biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and sustained funding support from pharmaceutical and biotechnology agencies.

The adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, along with the growing incidence of chronic neurological diseases, continues to strengthen demand for western blotting solutions. Expanding biomedical and biochemical research activities, aligned with evolving healthcare trends, have positioned western blotting as a core technique for protein analysis in clinical and research settings. Continuous product improvements, including high-sensitivity reagents, automated systems, and advanced imaging and analysis software, have further enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and overall research productivity.

The rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS remains a major contributor to market expansion, as western blotting is widely used as a confirmatory diagnostic tool. Additionally, its application in research related to Borrelia burgdorferi, the causative agent of Lyme disease, supports market demand. Increasing incidences of neurological disorders, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and tissue-related conditions, combined with ongoing advancements in proteomics and the growing requirement for high-throughput protein analysis, are expected to accelerate the adoption of western blotting techniques. These factors have led to notable technological enhancements across western blotting workflows in recent years.

Major Market Highlights

North America dominated the global western blotting market with a 47.91% revenue share in 2024

The U.S. accounted for 91.47% of North America’s revenue share in 2024

Biomedical & biochemical research led by application, capturing 61.59% revenue share in 2024

Instruments segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.66% over the forecast period

Academic & research institutes dominated end use with a 35.15% revenue share in 2024

Market Size and CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 1.97 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.78 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.01%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Order a free sample PDF of the Western Blotting Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Western Blotting Company Insights

Leading players are strengthening their market position through new product launches, strategic collaborations, technological innovation, and portfolio expansions to address evolving research and diagnostic requirements.

Key Companies Operating in the Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corporation

GE HealthCare

QIAGEN

Advansta Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Conclusion

The western blotting market is set to experience steady growth through 2030, supported by rising disease prevalence, expanding proteomics research, and continuous technological innovation. Strong demand from academic institutions, research laboratories, and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, particularly in North America, will remain a key growth driver. As automation, sensitivity, and analytical capabilities improve, western blotting is expected to retain its critical role in protein analysis and biomedical research worldwide.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.